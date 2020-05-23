A look through past Paducah Sun sports pages.
2019 — Murray State basketball star Ja Morant was named Ohio Valley Conference Male Athlete of the Year. ... Graves County alum Chris Vogt spoke to a basketball camp at the Eagles’ Nest in between playing for Northern Kentucky and transferring to the University of Cincinnati.
2015 — The boys and girls track teams from Murray each finished second at the Class 1A state meet in Lexington. Des’Jahvoni Miles and Grace Campbell were named Male and Female Athletes of the Meet, respectively. Miles won the 200-meter dash and took fifth in the 100. Campbell won the long jump and was second in the 300 hurdles. Sarah McDowell won both the discus and the shot put for the Lady Tigers.
2010 — Metropolis, Ill., golfer John Riegger won the Rex Hospital Classic on the Nationwide Tour when the final round was cancelled by heavy rains. Riegger had shot a 20-under-par 193 over the previous three rounds to earn the $99,000 payday.
2005 — Angela Roof continued to shine in the circle for St. Mary. She no-hit Mayfield and picked up three hits herself in a 14-0 win at the Third District softball tournament at Graves County. The Vikings advance to face Ballard Memorial, who got a two-run triple out of April Carter in the fifth inning of a 5-1 victory over the Eagles.
2000 — Lone Oak won the Second District tournament, 1-0, over Reidland. Shay Barnes drove in the game’s only run with a two-out bunt in the fifth inning. ... St. Mary won the Third District softball championship with a 5-4 win over Graves County in eight innings in La Center. Jennifer Kinzeler went 3-for-4 and drove in the game-winning run. ... Eighty baseball players from all the First Region schools will play in a pair of all-star games at Reagan Field in Murray to benefit a scholarship program started by the First Region Baseball Coaches Association.
1995 — Graves County lefty T.J. Johnson struck out 10 and gave up six hits and a walk in a 5-3 victory over Lone Oak at the First Region baseball tournament in Draffenville. Murray also advanced after Jason West doubled deep to center field to score two in the sixth inning of a 6-4 win over Fulton County. ... At the First Region softball tournament in Marshall County, Ballard Memorial’s Angel Pigg smacked three home runs as the Bombers blasted Fulton County, 32-3.
1990 — Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary will face each other in the semifinals of the First Region baseball tournament after opening-round victories at Reagan Field in Murray. Randy Wyatt and Germaine Hunter both had RBI singles in the fourth inning for the Tornado in a 6-2 win over Marshall County. David Tapscott cracked a two-run homer and pitched a complete game for the Vikings in a 14-5 decision over Fulton City.
1985 — Heath pitcher Lamont Fox only allowed three hits against Calloway County at the semi-state baseball tournament in Henderson. However, the Lakers produced a pair of runs with risky base-running in a 2-1 triumph.
1970 — Alice Fisher and Mike James teamed up to shoot 77 on their home course at Rolling Hills Country Club to lead the opening round of the Duke and Duchess golf tournament. Dot and Ike Arnold are second at 80, while defending champs Violett Cummings and Tom Poore are in third with 81. ... Two All-State players from Illinois — Marcelous Starks of Chicago and Mark House of Sterling — committed to play college basketball at Murray State.
1960 — Paducah’s Jim McLeod, driving Little M, won the featured stock car race at Keeling’s Speedrome, while Thomas Stewart, also of Paducah, set a track record in winning the “B” feature race during “Go-Kart” races at Lone Oak Park.
