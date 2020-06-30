On this date in local sports ...
2019 — With Geno Miller now the McCracken County athletic director, Zach Hobbs is the new Mustang baseball coach. ... In the Ohio Valley League, Lofton Pigg smacked a solo home run, then walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth for the winning run in the Paducah Chiefs’ 7-6 win over the Franklin Duelers.
2010 — Tim Murray, a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Murray State, does not let his dwarfism get in the way as he holds bench press records and prepares to compete in the Dwarf Athletic Association of America National Games in Nashville. ... Local racers such as Terry English and Jeff Walston are checking their cars to make sure all is right as the UMP Late Model Series Tour makes its annual stop at Paducah International Raceway.
2005 — In American Legion action, Jason Bundy led a 20-hit attack by going 4-for-5 in Paducah’s 14-4 win over Mayfield at Brooks Stadium. ... Murray’s Trey Thomas (boys 17-18) plus Paducah’s Patrick Hollowell (boys 15-16), John Edwards (10-under) and Christine Cash (girls 14-15) won their age groups at a Pepsi Junior Series golf event at the Kentucky Dam State Village Park. Caldwell County’s Emma Talley won girls 13-under.
2000 — Ryan Cochran is following in the footsteps of father Russ and the direct path of Tiger Woods as he competes at the USGA Junior Amateur in Portland, Ore. ... Ross Dougherty allowed five hits as Paducah Post 31 won 5-0 over Cleveland (Miss.) at the Tupelo Classic.
1995 — Reidland’s Jackie Trail reached the finals of the Southern Junior Closed 16 Tennis Championships in College Park, Ga. ... Paducah’s Russ Cochran returned to the PGA Tour after nearly three months off recovering from injuries. However, his 143 over two rounds will likely make him miss the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis.
1990 — Paducah Post 31 split a pair of games at the Evansville (Ind.) Funkhouse Invitational Tournament. Michael Benton and Preston Snelling cracked solo homers in an 8-3 win over Rockport (Ind.). Robert Hunter gave up only two hits, but Post 31 allowed a costly unearned run in a 3-2 loss to Manchester (Mo.). ... Chad Perryman and Brandon Myhand are delivering plenty of hits as the Paducah Storm reached the championship game of the Atlanta Invitational Tournament.
1985 — Russ Cochran finished the St. Jude’s Memphis Classic with a total of 280, good for a third-place tie and a $29,000 check. ... Princeton’s Joe White caught four bass weighing 15 pounds, 8 ounces to win a Red Man Tournament Trail fishing event at Lake Barkley. ... Calloway County’s Marsha Grimes won the heptathlon in girls 15-16, while La Center’s Doug Roberts took the decathlon in boys 15-16 at the Junior Olympic qualifiers in Hammond, Ind.
1980 — St. Mary catcher Howard Quigley has agreed to play baseball for Murray State. ... After his putter failed him at a national tournament in Seattle, Paducah Tilghman state golf champ Buddy Bryant rediscovered his short game and won the Mark Mullen Memorial at Paxton Park for the third time in its seven years of existence.
1975 — Russ Cochran won the overall and the 16-18 age group at the Mark Mullen Invitational at Paxton Park. Buddy Bryant won 12-13 and Kenny Perry won 14-15. ... Basiel Brooks of Calvert City was elected to the presidency of the Women’s Kentucky State Amateur Golf Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.