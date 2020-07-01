On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Savannah Howell of Calvert City shot 77 at the Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown to tie for ninth after the opening round of the Kentucky Girls Junior Amateur golf tournament. ... Ja’lil Akbar and John Michael Russ were among 17 Paducah Chiefs who visited senior citizens at Superior Care Home.
2015 — Marshall County and Murray State graduate Patrick Newcomb is ready to play his second PGA event with the upcoming Greenbrier Classic at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. ... Heath graduate Daniel Webb earned his first major league win for the Chicago White Sox, 2-1, against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
2010 — Andrea James has gone from excelling at golf on the Lone Oak team to graduating from Paducah Tilghman, then Arizona State and working an internship with the PGA in retail licensing with the goal of becoming a player’s agent. ... Paducah’s Christine Cash and Anna Hack made the top 10 at the Kentucky Junior Golf Foundation’s Trusted Choice Big I golf tournament in Lexington.
2005 — Paducah Post 31 and Mayfield Post 26 both represented the area at the Columbia (Tenn.) American Legion baseball tournament. Post 31 dropped a heartbreaker to Decatur (Ala.), 6-5 in 11 innings, despite a 2-for-5, two-RBI turn from Eric Roof. Jason Bundy and Nathan Debernardi combined for five hits and seven RBI in Paducah’s 13-4 victory over Booneville (ind.). Post 26 lost to Tuscaloosa (Ala.), 9-6.
2000 — River Region Post 3 beat a pair of teams in Evansville, Ind. First, the Mudcats topped River City 5-2 with Kyle Maddux smacking a two-run homer. Matt Wear, Justin Williams and Kyle Atherton then combined on a no-hitter in a 12-1 romp over Northside. ... Lexie Wyatt won the 50 freestyle and the 50 breaststroke, then joined the winning 100 free and 100 medley relays in girls 10-under for the Paducah Swim team at the Scott City (Mo.) Swim Meet.
1995 — Paducah Post 31 won a pair of games at the Anheuser-Busch Classic in St. Louis. Reidland teammates Chad Hamm and Daniel Adams both doubled in the fifth inning of the first game, a 9-2 win over Rolla (Mo.). Bryan O’Neal drove in four runs during an 8-4 win over Peoria (Ill.). ... The Paducah Magic 14-year-olds baseball team shined at the East Cobb Invitational in Atlanta. Brad Wurth hit a two-run homer in a 4-3 win against the East Cobb Astros, while Daine Higgins and Jeffrey Wilson each had two RBI in a 6-3 win over the Knoxville Sox.
1990 — Paducah Post 31 won twice at the Evansville American Legion baseball tournament, but had to settle for third place overall. Post 31 tied for second as Matt Haas and Kent Leggs each had three hits in a 9-3 win over Harrisburg (Ill.). An earlier loss kept Post 31 out of the championship round, so Germain Hunter hit his first American Legion homer and struck out the side in the seventh of a 6-4 win over Evansville in the third-place game. ... The Paducah Storm 13-14 team won the Atlanta Invitational with a 17-2 romp over Sandy Plains (Ga.). Chad Hamm struck out eight for the victory.
1985 — Randy Sellars won the 25-lap Late Model competition at the Paducah International Raceway for his first feature race win of the season. Ricky Wagner of South Fulton, Tenn., won in the Sportsmen division, while Paducah’s David Walker claimed the Enduro race.
1980 — Dr. Merle Fowler sank the first hole-in-one at the new Country Club of Paducah by using a 6-iron on the 160-yard 12th hole.
1975 — Chief Paduke Post 31 split a pair of games in Murray. Robert Russell allowed just two hits to win the opener 8-0 with Gene Roof smashing a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Greg Cruse hit a single with the bases loaded to score the winning runs for Murray in the 3-1 nightcap.
