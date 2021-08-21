The insect versions of modern attack helicopters are presently on patrol in the yard, and I wish them great success.
Dragonflies as well as their lesser kin, the damselflies, are voracious predatory bugs. Their prey is other smaller bugs, including mosquitoes. To that I say: Eat up, all you want. Dragonflies are substantial, conspicuous insects, especially now in the late summer days when their presence is at its peak. Most people who spend any time near water are familiar with the sight of dragonflies zipping around in speedy, oft-changing flight. It is a little harder to get a look at one up close and stationary.
What we have in a dragonfly is a six-legged insect with an elongated, three-part body (head, thorax and abdomen), and two pairs of mostly transparent wings. The largest among them grow to about 3.5 inches long.
The related damselflies are quite similar, though generally smaller and even skinnier. Other than size, the various damselfly species are set apart from the different dragonflies by the fact that, when perched at rest, their wings are held together straight up over their body. A dragonfly at rest holds its wings straight out to the sides in opposing directions.
These insects have exceptional flight capabilities. The natural design of their double wing pairs and the way they can control them allows them to be all-directional. They can fly in any direction, up and down, left and right, forward and back, at any angle.
Furthermore, dragonfly flight speed is faster than that of most insects. They can flit along, making quick maneuvers to change course, giving them extraordinary capabilities in catching hapless prey insects with less aeronautical capabilities.
Yet, a dragonfly can also emulate the moves of our helicopters (actually, it is we that copy them) and simply hover in place as needed. The dragonfly and damselfly set have the flight control among insects that hummingbirds do among the feathered set.
Dragonflies pose no danger, no pest-like annoyance to us because they simply don’t mess with us. They cannot sting, and they do not bite us or even flutter around us or buzz in our ears. The activity we may spy of dragonflies is just feeding behavior in which they zoom around catching and consuming smaller insects. When one of the big flutter bugs catches a prey insect, it does not need to kill it. The dragonfly merely seizes its unfortunate prey and just eats it to death with chewing-type mouthparts.
Dragonflies/damselflies that we see now at the peak of their season for adults will not be with us long. A few weeks of summer at most is the maximum life expectancy. As with many other insect species, the adult phase of these critters is a rather short portion of their lives.
Dragonflies hatch from a fertilized egg as a nymph or, in some terminology, a naiad. The egg is deposited in water, the nymph hatching and living an aquatic life there anywhere from a few weeks to as much as five years, depending on the species.
After molting several times to grow in size, the nymph leaves the water to transform, the shell of the aquatic varmint splitting to allow the hatching of a winged adult. That adult takes flight, feeding on its prey catches during the daylight hours and sort of roosting in vegetation at night.
Somewhere in that short adult time, male and female dragonflies match up, flying united, so to speak, as they mate. Afterward, the female perches by the water’s edge and dips the tip of her abdomen, depositing eggs onto the water surface.
That is all of the life cycle that is required. Adults are free to die after reproducing. A few endure into early fall if no harsh, untypically chilly weather comes along.
Of the several dragonfly species present hereabouts where lakes, ponds, streams or wetlands offer any suitable habitat, the foremost would be the green darner. This one is generally our largest and possibly the most common and widely distributed dragonfly.
The green darner adult is on the plus side of 3 inches long. It has clear wings, a pleasant green on its head and thorax, while the elongated, tail-like abdomen is usually bright blue, often with black markings along with the brilliant blue.
A green darner might be the nearest thing to a real mosquito hawk. It hunts only by day, but one can imagine that it is a punisher for ’skeeters on the wing in daylight.
Another common group of dragonflies is the smaller skimmers, a few species of similar varieties that grow to about 2.5 inches in length. These come in a few different colors and patterns, but most of these do feature patterns of black or brown marking on their otherwise clear wings, unlike the transparent, unadorned wings of the big green darners.
More kinds are found among the damselflies, and these are typically smaller yet, most often with bodies that are more threadlike.
Folklore has contributed to the name “snake doctors” being associated with some dragonflies and damselflies. It has been falsely alleged that some of these flies have somehow attended to snakes, even that these snake doctors would help raise baby snakes.
Dragonflies don’t provide any social services for snakes, and snakes don’t expect any. Meanwhile, we can appreciate the air show that dragonflies perform, and every time one consumes a mosquito, I consider that a public service.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
