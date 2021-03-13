Watermelon is great if you don’t choke on the seeds.
So it is with other good stuff, too. We have to swallow (or spit out) some of the negatives that come with greater positives.
It was not all that many days ago when we huddled in our domiciles, looking out upon a frozen landscape draped in ice and snow. As Arctic weather plundered middle America, we all winced in despair and longed for spring to come soon.
Well, here it comes, right on time. In a week it will be official.
Meteorological spring arrived back on March 1. Since then, weather conditions have responded appropriately. Since the frigid finger of February, conditions have pointed pleasantly toward the flowery balm of the new season.
It would be hard to find someone who would not argue that days of 60-something degrees are better than glacier-making weather. But the change to spring conditions comes with a few seeds around which we must pick.
Thank goodness that winter is fading away. But blame goodness — or more precisely, warmer temperatures — for the impending reactivation of insects and arachnids. Our thermal relief also comes with the re-bugging of the environment.
Some of it already is happening and will take effect to a significant degree in the early days of impending spring. Some of it will start slower and will not grow its teeth until a few more weeks into the new season. But it is all coming.
Ticks come in the first wave of re-bugging of the land. Pedestrians like folks doing spring yard work, spring hikers and, soon, spring turkey hunters are going to start finding ticks on them.
In this part of the world, lone star and American dog ticks that have survived the winter already are emerging from the mixture of soil and leaf litter into which they had burrowed to shelter from the cold.
As weather fluctuates between mild and colder temperatures, ticks are up and down on a daily or even hour by hour basis. This time of year, it is off and on, but on sunny days and days when it feels springlike, yes, it is tick season.
The most plentiful tick species hereabouts is the lone star tick. All stages of lone star ticks — larvae, nymphs and adults — are aggressive parasitic feeders on humans. When they come out of the ground at winter’s end, they seem particularly hungry for blood meals, too.
Lone star ticks are famed for creating great misery when woodland or brush country pedestrians incur their newly hatched larvae in large numbers. The tiny baby ticks — sometimes called deer ticks, seed ticks or even turkey mites — can board a human that brushes against the wrong vegetation unseen. Dozens of them can grab on at the same time, and when they attach to suck the oblivious host’s blood, they can leave a mass of maddeningly itchy bites.
The height of lone star larvae problems, however, comes in late summer after a new hatch. In this early part of the new tick season, adult ticks are the primary assailants. They do not occur in the same concentrations as the larvae later, but they are bad enough.
Besides making for discomfort, ticks hereabouts have the potential to transmit diseases including southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI), human ehrlichiosis, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Lone star ticks are linked to an allergy to red meat. Scientists seem to keep finding other variant viruses that we can blame on ticks.
Most tick-borne diseases are easily treated, but they can be serious up to including fatalities, so potential illness is one more good reason to avoid ticks and tick bites.
Those who tread tick territory as early as now should consider repellent essential. Repellents based on DEET or picaridin will work. The real stuff, however, is a repellent (actually an acaricide) made with permethrin.
Permethrin spray can be used to treat clothing before outings. Once dry, it repels ticks and other biting bugs for at least three or four weeks, even if the clothing is washed a time or two during that period.
As warm temperatures continue, mosquitoes begin to hatch from eggs that were laid before the cold of winter ensued. There are multiple species out there, some being earlier risers than others. All female mosquitoes, however, are interested in blood meals when they first hatch.
Repellent may be a consideration to fend off the earliest of mosquitoes.
However, if you should rig to repel ticks, you are going to be protected against mosquitoes, too. Use a conventional repellent on exposed skin and all is well.
Mosquito annoyance will get far worse later in the season. Appreciate the minimal bugging now.
Chiggers are another pestilence for which we can thank warmer weather. These tiny, effectively invisible baby mites are no health threat, but their bites create ugly welts that are crazy itchy.
Chiggers are slower starters than ticks. They don’t seem to be a major problem in the earliest weeks of spring, but they certainly bring misery later.
Someone who uses repellent to fend off ticks also is well protected against chiggers whenever the microscopic meanies grow most active.
Given the choice between icy winter and buggy spring, I’ll take the spring. But I like spring despite the arachnids and insects that want to feed on me, not because of them.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
