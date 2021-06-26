The stuff that is in poison ivy is not really all that bad, but our bodies think it is, so therefore it becomes bad for us.
Almost everybody’s least favorite vine/ground cover/shrub is poison ivy because it triggers contact dermatitis. That manifests itself as a painful blistering rash, inflammation, swelling and an unholy itching in most people. That is the result of exposing our skin to contact with urushiol, a clear, sticky sap in and on all parts of the poison ivy plant.
But honestly, the problems from urushiol are our own fault. The urushiol is not so much toxic on its own. Yet, when urushiol touches our skin, it triggers a reaction of our immune system, which thinks the natural compound is attacking us. And the result of that immune system reflex is, yep, contact dermatitis. All that discomfort is our own doing.
No matter whose fault it is, the rash that comes from poison ivy’s urushiol touching us is something we all want to avoid. To that end, we should try our best to avoid contact with poison ivy and the urushiol it bears.
For that purpose, it behooves us to recognize poison ivy. That is a little tricky because it comes in shifting forms. Most often the plant occurs as a vine that grows upward as it clings to trees and bushes, fences, or any other upright object. Yet, poison ivy can take the form of a ground cover or even a stand-alone shrub with a woody trunk.
The leaves are often simple, elongated spear points in shape, but many of them will be toothy and/or lobed. For size, a poison ivy leaf might be as tiny as your thumbnail, but others might be well larger than your entire hand.
One of the few constants is that these ivy leaves grow in triad clusters. The old saw of “Leaflets three, let it be” is accurate. If it grows with three-leaf clusters, assume it is the bad stuff and avoid contact with it.
The sneaky evil about poison ivy is that urushiol is on the surface of the plant, but we can’t see it. When it brushes off on us, we can’t see that, either.
Another sinister reality is that urushiol can get us indirectly, too. If you work to clean poison ivy out of a fence row, you might be careful to not touch any of the vines with your skin or even your gloves. But chances are you get urushiol on the business end of your tools.
You put the tools away and think no more of the poison ivy threat. Three weeks later you pick up one of the tools, a pair of loppers, perhaps, for another quick task and innocently touch the cutting end. The urushiol waiting there goes on your hand, and then you scratch your nose or, maybe worse, have to pause for a bathroom break. Whatever you touch then can spread the urushiol and perpetrate the dermatitis outbreak, maybe to places you especially don’t want to start a blistering rash.
I like to think of urushiol as invisible paint. If it were visible, maybe a bright orange for warning, it would be perpetually obvious, and we would use more no-touch caution. And if we accidentally spread it, we would quickly see our error and deal with it.
Alas, any time we risk contact with poison ivy, we get no visual clues about whether we have brushed against and picked up any of the rash-triggering invisible paint that is urushiol. When we do, as noted, that unseen urushiol can begin to plague us in a few hours or, as indirect contact, weeks, months or even years later.
In most people — some more sensitive than others — urushiol can be absorbed through the skin within 2 to 8 hours. Once it is absorbed, trouble is brewing. An allergic reaction typically comes at the site of contact within 12 to 48 hours. And that reaction is usually a rash, the severity of which varies a great deal depending on individual sensitivity, that might last 2-3 weeks.
The way to head off this misfortune is to get the urushiol (or the suspected urushiol — you can’t see it, right?) off of your body before it has time to be absorbed. You might have 2-8 hours without consequence, but quicker is safer, and safer is better.
Some sources recommend rubbing alcohol as a post-poison ivy exposure clean-up solution. The alcohol helps break up the oily nature of urushiol. It is recommended to follow the alcohol wipe-down with a basic shower. Others think a good soapy shower, especially with some friction provided by a soapy washcloth, will rout all the unseen urushiol.
All clothing, tools, etc., that might have been tainted with urushiol should go quickly into a washer or get an alcohol wipe-down without further spreading of the rash-triggering sap.
Some people get urushiol-keyed dermatitis without ever coming close to poison ivy. Remember, a spouse or a kid that has been out in the green stuff can bring it inside without knowing it, spreading it on the couch or whatever. And what about the family dog that goes out and wallows in the ivy, brings urushiol back on its furry coat and then gets a good petting by someone?
Any spreading of poison ivy’s unseen sap, that urushiol, is potentially rash behavior.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. He can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
