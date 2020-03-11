Paducah Tilghman at Mayfield
BOYS
Paducah Tilghman 7, Mayfield 2
Singles
Davis Rowton (T) d. Tate Puckett 8-1, Andrew Katz (T) d, Michael East 8-5, A,J, Armstrong (T) d. Eli Acree 8-6, Zach Ybarzabal (T) d. Alex East 8-4, Andrew Watson (M) d. Phillip Jones 8-5, Kelton Brown (M) d. Blain Oliver 8-5.
Doubles
Katz/Armstrong (T) d. Puckett/M.East 9-8 (7-4), Ybarzabal/Jones (T) d. Acree/A. East 8-4, Rowton/Oliver (T) d. Watson/Galbreath 8-0.
GIRLS
Tilghman 6, Mayfield 3
Singles
Natalie Lansden (T) d. Molly Null 9-7, Megan Null (M) v. Anna West 8-1, Abby Brown (T) d. Kiya Morris 8-5, Charli Stanley (M) d. Meghan Gruber 8-2, Maddie Duwe (T) d. Josie Hale 8-3, Addison Winklepleck (T) d. Joey Grace Sulta 8-0.
Doubles
Null/Null (M) d. Lansden/West 8-2, Gruber/Duwe (T) d. Hale/Stanley 8-3, Brown/Winklepleck d. Morris/Crawford 8-5.
