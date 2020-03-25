While the All-Purchase Basketball Awards Banquet was itself canceled — an unfortunate side effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — we at The Paducah Sun wanted to ensure the student-athletes received their due recognition.
So, starting now and for the next few days, we’ll be announcing the winners here.
The first set of honorees make up the 2020 All-Purchase Girls Team.
Friday, we’ll be rolling out the boys team.
On Saturday, we’ll announce the boys and girls Coaches of the Year, before wrapping up the weekend with the boys and girls Players of the Year. Each of the top student-athletes will receive a $1,000 scholarship, sponsored by The Paducah Sun.
When school resumes, the winners will be receiving their plaques.
This year’s girls team is marked by several multi-year members and nearly-unanimous selections.
One is the younger sibling of the most-decorated All-Purchase girls player in the award’s history.
All told, five of this year’s 10 players are from the Fourth District. Three are from the Third, while two are from the Second.
Charlee Settle, senior forward, Calloway County
Settle, last year’s Player of the Year, continued her prolific output for the Lady Lakers (19-12), notching team-highs with 20.7 points and 13 rebounds a game for the Fourth District’s runners-up. Settle — a four-time All-Purchase teamer, who is the First Region’s nominee for Miss Basketball, as voted by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches — is signed to continue her career at Murray State.
Destiny Thomas, freshman forward, McCracken County
Thomas, in her first season at McCracken County after spending the previous two as the top performer at Paducah Tilghman while in junior high, showed that she’ll be a force to reckon with, no matter where she’s playing.
Named to her second All-Purchase team, Thomas averaged a team-high 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds a game for the Lady Mustangs (23-10).
Halle Langhi, sophomore forward, Marshall County
Langhi maintained her offensive and defensive output for the Lady Marshals (24-9), who were bound for the state tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to it an hour before they were set to take the floor at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
She averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 8.3 boards for Marshall, which beat Graves County, 52-50 in overtime, on March 7 to take the First Region championship at the CFSB Center in Murray.
This is Langhi’s second All-Purchase nod.
Cayson Conner, junior guard, Marshall County
Conner averaged a team-high 15.8 points a game for the Lady Marshals this season, capping the year with a game-high 26 points in Marshall’s nail-biting victory over Graves County in the First Region title game.
This is Conner’s second time as a member of the All-Purchase team.
Raychel Mathis, senior guard, Graves County
Mathis, a three-time All-Purchase member who suffered a season-ending ACL tear late in the regular season, averaged 12.7 points a game for the Lady Eagles (26-6).
A standout two-sport athlete, she’ll be continuing her athletic career on the pitch, having signed to play soccer at Murray State.
Callie Jackson, senior forward, Graves County
Jackson carried the Lady Eagles on their First Region tournament run, before Marshall County ended their season for the second year in a row.
She averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for Graves, and was the First Region’s runner-up for Miss Basketball consideration, as voted by the KABC.
This is Jackson’s first time on the All-Purchase team.
Calli Carver, senior forward, Murray
Carver was the last remaining senior down the stretch for the Lady Tigers (12-16), who won the First Region All “A” title for the ninth year in a row.
She averaged a team-high 15.8 points and nine rebounds a game for Murray, on the way to her second selection to the All-Purchase team.
Mady Calvin, junior guard, Ballard Memorial
Calvin is one of the more underrated talents in the First Region, playing for two seasons at Ballard Memorial with the school’s all-time leading scorer, Leah Shelley (Midway University), who graduated in 2017.
An ACL tear derailed Calvin’s sophomore season, but 2019-20 was her time to shine. And, she shined for the Lady Bombers (11-18), notching a team-high 15.9 points and 8.4 boards a night.
This is Calvin’s first time on the All-Purchase team.
Chiara Doran, senior guard, St. Mary
Doran did it all for St. Mary. Literally.
A six-sport athlete (basketball, cross-country, cheerleading, soccer, tennis, track), she averaged a team-high 18 points for the Lady Vikings (3-19) this season — her first on the All-Purchase team, and the first girl from St. Mary since Alex Durbin made the squad in 2014.
Makenzie Turley, junior guard, Murray
Turley, though on the All-Purchase team for the first time, is not the first Turley to make the group.
Her middle sister, Murray State sophomore guard Macey Turley, is the only five-time member of the All-Purchase team, to date. Twice, she was the Player of the Year.
A two-sport standout, as an impact player on the school’s softball team, Makenzie averaged 11.1 points a night for the Lady Tigers.
Honorable Mention
Calloway County: Elle Carson; Christian Fellowship: Gracie Howard; Community Christian: Alaya Murphy; Fulton City: Kyisha Everett; Graves County: Bailey Wilson; Hickman County: Leigh Ann Jones, Akacia Taylor; Marshall County: Jada Driver, Layne Pea; Mayfield: Kyler Henson; McCracken County: Abby Ellington, Marlee Morehead, Caroline Sivills; Murray: Angela Gierhart; Paducah Tilghman: Jaaliyah Biggers, Diamond Gray.
