This year’s All-Purchase boys basketball team has its fair share of returning talent.
Three members — Jackson Sivills, Tyler Stokes and Reese Anderson — are all multi-year members.
Sivills is a three-year All-Purchaser, while Stokes and Anderson are on back-to-back teams.
The other seven are first-timers.
It’s a senior-heavy team this season, with six of the 10 graduating this spring. Three are juniors, while the only underclassman is a freshman.
Players from the Second District and Fourth District are the most represented, with four members apiece. Those from First District and the Third District have one apiece.
For the first time since 2012, no student-athletes from Mayfield or Graves County were voted to the team.
The Player of the Year will be announced on Sunday.
2020 All-Purchase Boys Basketball Team
Jackson Sivills, senior forward, McCracken County
Sivills is off to Murray State in the fall. He’s the third collegiate basketball player in his family, joining his father, McCracken girls basketball coach Scott Sivills, and older brother Will Sivills (Transylvania University).
Sivills, last year’s Player of the Year, averaged 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds a game for the First Region champion Mustangs (30-5), who were headed for a matchup against George Rogers Clark at Rupp Arena before the KHSAA Sweet 16 was postponed.
Zion Harmon, junior guard, Marshall County
Harmon, bound for Western Kentucky after he graduates next year, was every bit as advertised for the First Region runners-up this season.
Harmon averaged 25.4 points a game for the Marshals (23-11) after sitting out a year following a transfer from Adair County.
Grant Whitaker, freshman guard, Murray
Whitaker is one of the most talented young players in the First Region.
After barely missing his first All-Purchase cut as an eighth-grader a season ago, he made it count in 2019-20, averaging 18.3 points a game for the Tigers (23-7), who won the First Region All “A” championship for the first time since 2016.
Tyler Stokes, senior forward, Marshall County
Stokes, who is committed to continuing his basketball career at Quincy University, was one of two senior leaders for Marshall County this year. He averaged 14.5 points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds a game.
Michael Laster, senior forward, Paducah Tilghman
Laster was an offensive and defensive leader for Tilghman this season.
With team-highs in both points per game (16.9) and rebounds (5.2), Laster buoyed a Blue Tornado (21-12) group that found its stride late in the season for veteran coach Greg Overstreet, in his first year at Tilghman.
Chandler Steele, senior forward, Calloway County
Steele was the top performer this season for the Lakers (18-14), averaging 15.5 points and 8.2 boards a night for the Fourth District’s runners-up.
DeQuin Donlow, senior guard, Ballard Memorial
Donlow averaged 20.6 points a game this season for the Bombers (4-27) under first-year skipper Jimmie Holder. Donlow, for the majority of his career at Ballard, was a three-sport athlete, playing football in the fall and running track in the spring, as well, before forgoing the gridiron to focus on basketball this season.
With his selection, Donlow and girls All-Purchase teamer Mady Calvin become the first boy-girl Bomber pair to make the team since 2016, when Keagan Cooper and Leah Shelley were voted in.
Noah Dumas, junior guard, McCracken County
Dumas, in his second season as the full-time point guard for McCracken, was the second double-digit scorer for the Mustangs, with 13.5 points a night.
He was a 71.9% free-throw shooter this year, while making field goals at a 41.9% clip — 31.7 from 3-point range.
Reese Anderson, senior guard, Carlisle County
Anderson averaged 15.7 points a game for the Comets (20-11), who maintained their reign atop the First District with a 53-44 win over Fulton County in the district tournament championship game.
Eli Brown, junior guard, Paducah Tilghman
Brown was a perimeter threat for Tilghman this season.
While averaging 14 points a game for the Blue Tornado, he made a team-high 63 3-pointers, at a 38.9% clip — most on the team with a minimum of 40 attempts.
Honorable mention
Carlisle County: Blake Elder; Calloway County: Cade Butler; Fulton City: Brennan Walker; Fulton County: Caleb Kimble; Graves County: Seth Thomas; Hickman County: Jackson Midyett; Marshall County: Tyler Powell; Mayfield: DeAngelo Brooks, Kade Neely; McCracken County: Ramon Heard, Ronnie Jones; Murray: Darius Duffy; St. Mary: Colin Doss.
