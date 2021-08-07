A recent weather episode on a Kentucky reservoir is a reminder to recreational boaters that conditions can go from placid to perilous in short order.
Last week, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources conservation officers were summoned to an emergency situation on Lake Cumberland. A houseboat with six people on board was near State Dock Marina when a thunderstorm with significant winds swept over the area.
With strong gusts and wind-driven waves savaging the surface of Lake Cumberland, the houseboat capsized. The six aboard the boat all ended in the water, fortunately none trapped inside the upended houseboat cabin.
KDFWR spokesmen said the six passengers all were wearing life jackets when rescued from the lake. Only minor injuries were reported.
Nearby on the lake, another houseboat was swamped by high waves kicked up by the same storm. That craft took on water from waves breaking over it, but it remained upright and afloat. No injuries were reported in that incident.
Safety officials point to the rapid development of weather conditions that can present dangers to recreational boaters during the summer season. Thunderstorms particularly can lead to sudden increases in winds and waves for which most small craft are not prepared. Add to that the potential of lightning dangers.
KDFWR spokesmen encourage recreational boaters to monitor developing weather while on the water and to act accordingly when risky conditions are forecast. Weather tracking by cellphones is one of the most valuable uses of wireless technology for big lakes boaters.
The rolling of the Lake Cumberland houseboat further emphasizes the value of life jackets in instances of high anxiety. State and federal laws require personal flotation devices on board for each passenger. Boats of 16 feet and larger (excluding canoes, kayaks) also must have a throwable flotation device on board.
The law for wearing a life jacket is more lenient. Only children younger than 12 must wear a life jacket while in the open part of a boat that is underway.
Guaranteed, however, when the winds and waves grow menacing and confidence in staying out of the water fades, actually wearing a life jacket seems to make much more sense. In the event of going hull up and topside down, having a flotation device stowed away in some compartment is of little comfort.
• The Land Between the Lakes’ Woodland Nature Station is hosting its annual Hummingbird Festival this weekend, an event that celebrates the tiny ruby-throated hummingbirds’ peak of activities in the region during the upswing of the species’ ”fall” migration southward.
The wildlife center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Sunday with a range of programs about hummingbirds and other wildlife to entertain and inform visitors of all ages.
This year’s festival — the 25th annual version of the event — again is timed to bring visitors together with both a sumptuous number of local-nesting hummers in addition to added hummingbirds that already have begun to migrate from more northerly habitats.
When early migrant hummers make stopovers to rest and recharge, many taking advantage of the Nature Station’s abundance of sugar water feeders, the WNS can draw together as many as 200 of the miniature birds a day to the accessible feeding station. It makes for quite a show that visitors can observe, photograph, video or just enjoy.
A special annual feature of the festival is hummingbird banding and release by licensed research banders Brainard Palmer-Ball Jr. and Mark Monroe 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. both days. This provides especially close hummer observation and even the occasional hands-on experience for visitors.
Visitors are invited to spend the day with the option of bringing their own food for picnicking on the WNS grounds. Special event admission for the festival is $9 for those age 18 and up, $7 for those ages 5-17, and free for younger kids.
For more information including daily event schedules, phone the WNS at 270-924-2299.
The hunts are available for both Illinois resident and non-resident hunters. The daily fee for permits acquired online is $30 for resident hunters and $35 for non-residents.
• An ongoing data gathering effort regarding an unknown illness linked to the deaths of a few bird species in Kentucky and other states as of late July had drawn reports of some 2,000 bird deaths in Kentucky — and still no cause has been identified.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources through its website (www.fw.ky.gov) has solicited reports from the public after first announcing a sampling of dead bird reports back in June. Review of more than 2,000 reports filter down to what biologists believe is about 265 incidents that appear related to the unexplained illness.
Analysis points to what is believed to be incidences of the mystery bird illness in six Kentucky counties — Boone, Bullitt, Campbell, Jefferson, Kenton and Madison. KDFWR managers continue to ask people in these counties to discontinue bird feeding until further investigation of the illness can be shown to be disassociated with feeding.
Meanwhile, KDFWR spokesmen say reports of dying birds have been markedly in decline since the end of June.
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and the District of Columbia all have reported seemingly related bird deaths in addition to those seen in Kentucky.
Reports of possibly related bird death are still welcomed on the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov, under the tab “Unexplained bird death.” More information on the investigation and recommendations related to it can be found there.
• Applications for controlled pheasant hunting at Illinois sites offered through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources this fall are now being taken.
The deadline is Aug. 23 to apply for pheasant hunts at 18 IDNR sites including the downstate Wayne Fitzgerrell Recreation Area near Rend Lake in Jefferson and Franklin counties.
Season dates, permit specifics and other pertinent information is available at the website www.dnr.illinois.gov. Applications for the hunts should be made online at www.dnr2.illinois.gov/controlledhunt/.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.