Defending champion Drake Stepter burned the field with a 7-under 65 to take a commanding lead after the first round of the Rolling Hills Invitational on Saturday.
A 2015 McCracken County graduate, Stepter enters Sunday's final round with a three-stroke lead over Greg Beale, Will Cox and Joshua Rhodes.
Dalton Bagwell and Chris Griffin stand another two strokes back at 70.
Stepter, who fired a 138 last year, fashioned a bogey-free round Saturday with birdies on Nos. 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15 and 18.
Second-round play is set to begin Sunday morning at Rolling Hills Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.