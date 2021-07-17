Drake Stepter, winner of last week's Rolling Hills Invitational, maintained his momentum at the Irvin Cobb Championships on Saturday, taking a strong lead after first-round play at Paducah's Paxton Park.
Stepter — who birdied his first five holes — turned in an impressive first-day 9-under-par 62, and enters Sunday's final round up on Josh Rhodes (66) by four strokes and a three-way tie of Kamaren Cunningham, Quinn Eaton and Matt Epperson (68) by six in the amateur division.
Alec Silchuck and Eric Straub are tied for sixth at 69, while a six-man group of Scott Carpenter, Chris Griffin, Trent Johnson, Mark Knecht, Chase Landrum, Tyler Sharpe and Hunter York are grouped at 70.
Fred Meyer and Patrick Newcomb share the pro division lead with twin 64s, one shot ahead of Joey Mayo, Tommy Schaff and Carr Vernon.
Final round play begins Sunday morning at Paxton Park.
For complete scores, click here.
