Defending champ and first-round leader Drake Stepter fought off a spirited challenge from Josh Rhodes but held on to defend his title Sunday at the Rolling Hills Invitational golf tournament.
Stepter followed his opening-round 65 with a 68 Sunday for an 11-under-par 133, five strokes better than his winning score in 2020.
But it almost wasn't enough.
Rhodes, a five-time Rolling Hills Invitational champion, started the day in a three-way tie for second, three strokes behind Stepter. But Rhodes quickly made up ground, scoring birdies on five of his first six holes Sunday and had drawn even by the turn. Only a bogey on No. 12 cost him a stroke, which proved to be the difference in the event.
Stepter, meanwhile, scored five birdies Sunday against only one bogey — on the par-4 No. 11. His bird on No. 15 gave him a two-stroke lead over Rhodes, which allowed enough cushion for the victory.
Chris Griffin (70-69) and Greg Beale (68-71) tied for third at 139, while Dalton Bagwell (70-72) was fifth at 2-under 142.
See more in Tuesday's print edition of the Sun.
