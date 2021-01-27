HICKORY — Kentucky State Police has identified the victims of a Jan. 17 wreck on U.S. 45 in Graves County.
State police said Tuesday that Eugene W. Hawkins, 78, of Paducah, was the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala that reportedly pulled in front of another vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Ky. 1241 near Folsomdale. Hawkins and his passenger, Jacqueline A. Robertson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, police said.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Aaron Jestes.
