Results of local interest from the KHSAA State Cross Country State Championships, which took place at the Kentucky Horse Park in Paris on Friday and Saturday:
1A Boys
9. Carson Kitchens, Livingston Central, 17:28.79; 101. Wesley Brown, Fulton County, 19:35.74; 113. Brandon Quigley, St. Mary, 19:47.02; 118. Machi Davidson, Livingston Central, 19:54.87; 120. Elijah Goodman, Hickman County, 19:58.70; 136. Robert Schmitt, Livingston Central, 20:09.49; 157. Chade Everett, Fulton County, 20:47.53; 169. Coleson Naranjo, Hickman County, 21:00.90; 173. Eli Rudd, Hickman County, 21:06.77; 176. Samuel Dodson, Hickman County, 21:12.35; 187. Tyler Calender, Livingston Central, 21:57.52; 201. Jacob Dodson, Hickman County, 22:18.98; 204. Wyatt Hampton, Murray, 22:32.46; 223. Luke Polsgrove, Hickman County, 23:18.60; 225. Bentley Boaz, Hickman County, 23:22.84; 244. Talon Sanchez, Livingston Central, 28:02.95.
1A Girls
6. Gabby Ault, St. Mary, 20:43.66; 15. Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 21:22.19; 56. Miranda Gartner, St. Mary, 23:03.20; 66. McKayden McClure, Fulton County, 23:16.56; 96. Leah Jenkins, Murray, 24:24.49; 135. Ella Geary, Crittenden County, 25:40.43; 145. Kara Fulkerson, Crittenden County, 26:10.81; 147. Jade Green, Murray, 26:12.31; 152. Mariah Rodgers Elder, Carlisle County, 26:24.29; 163. Karsyn Potter, Crittenden County, 26:50.71; 164. Marlee Riddle, Murray, 26:55.56; 174. Hannah Varden, Fulton County, 27:32.23; 181. Kathryn Stahr, Hickman County, 28:04.02; 186. Cora Clark, Hickman County, 28:18.03; 187. Mary Martinez, Crittenden County, 28:22.70; 188. Leah Long, Crittenden County, 28:27.23; 207. Kate Chipman, Murray, 30:29.24; 208. Julia Castiello, Murray, 30:32.25; 210. Kyra Shutt, Murray, 30:51.69; 211. Cammy Smith, Murray, 31:42.20; 214. Jayden Duncan, Crittenden County, 32:09.16; 215. Caisley Coulson, Fulton County, 33:25.76; 216. Caylee Slinkard, Fulton County, 33:27.12; 217. Ryle Jayne Newton, Fulton County, 38:00.07.
2A Boys
6. Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County, 16:51.00; 15. Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 17:19.67; 36. Dominic Cashion, Calloway County, 17:54.72; 48. Jake Taylor, Paducah Tilghman, 18:19.70; 51. Timmy Cannon. Trigg County, 18:21.58; 70. River Oliver, Trigg County, 18:44.34; 72. Riley Thompson, Trigg County, 18:45.00; 92. Marshall Jenkins, Trigg County, 19:04.47; 110. Liam Black, Paducah Tilghman, 19:18.62; 116. Eli Maggart, Calloway County, 19:26.62; 122. Ethan Futrell, Calloway County, 19:33.13; 127. David Foote, Calloway County, 19:39.64; 161. Reed Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 20:23.91; 168. Nick Caldwell, Calloway County, 20:28.89; 193. Ryan Simpson, Trigg County, 21:10.41; 206. Nathan Potts, Trigg County, 21:48.97; 209. DJ Claudio, Paducah Tilghman, 21:56.72; 217. Corben Williams, Paducah Tilghman, 22:23.50; 226. Carson Bobo, Calloway County, 23:07.24; 241. Dominicc Arnett, Paducah Tilghman, 25:234.83.
2A Girls
11. Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 20:32.69; 48. Reese Settle, Calloway County, 22:06.06; 54. Brooklyn Smith, Calloway County, 22:13.11; 63. Bella Swain, Calloway County, 22:27.75; 90. Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman, 23:03.68; 119. Reese Bush, Trigg County, 23:54.71; 125. Alicia Durfee, Paducah Tilghman, 24:06.09; 127. Dede Barbee, Trigg County, 24:10.51; 163. Trinity Cavanaugh, Trigg County, 25:30.02; 165. Riley Brame, Trigg County, 25:33.05; 172. Sadie Lilly, Calloway County, 25:50.18; 175. Emma Martin, Calloway County, 26:10.46; 180. Makenzie Price, Calloway County, 26:28.60; 195. Zoe Miller, Trigg County, 27:32.68; 198. Alexandria Smith, Trigg County, 28:01.13; 202. Alesha Nyakeraka, Trigg County, 28:45.64.
3A Boys
29. Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 17:16.38; 41. Ethan McCarty, Marshall County, 17:31.97; 94. Levi Dugger, Graves County, 18:08.72; 106. Jake Crittendon, McCracken County, 18:12.75; 131. Thomas Newton, McCracken County, 18:27.01; 164. Samuel Lanham, Marshall County, 18:46.53; 237. Ilya O’Bryan, Marshall County, 19:50.98; 244. Sawyer Collins, Marshall County, 19:55.50; 264. Jett Sealock, Marshall County, 20:34.20; 269. Walker Jones, Marshall County, 20:46.66.
3A Girls
9. Maggie Aydt, McCracken County, 19:50.09; 94. Rhaea Mathis, Graves County, 21:48.45; 99. Emma Madding, Graves County, 21:50.43; 141. Stella Mapes, Graves County, 22:37.86; 144. Audra Fite, Marshall County, 22:42.63; 150. Kirstin Barks, McCracken County, 22:48.02; 159. Audrey Lamb, Graves County, 22:58.62; 178. Emma Newton, McCracken County, 23:31.35; 195. Katelyn Ringstaff, Marshall County, 23:52.60; 197. Baiiegh Arnold, McCracken County, 23:53.79; 198. Kiera Tynes, McCracken County, 23:54.10; 213. Samantha Becker, McCracken County, 24:16.28; 224. Christina Ivy, Graves County, 24:42.11; 240. Abbie Farmer, McCracken County, 25:33.85; 242. Riley Nolin, Graves County, 25:35.68; 244. Ruthie Clark, Marshall County, 25:45.67; 246. Leah Vincek, Marshall County, 25:53.89; 247. Jenna Leath, Graves County, 25:58.20; 259. Elizabeth Barrett, Marshall County. 27:23.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.