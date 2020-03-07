MURRAY – The stage is set.
McCracken County and Marshall County will play this afternoon for a First Region championship.
The Mustangs (29-5) and Marshals (23-10) have met twice already this season.
McCracken won both, but closely, taking the first matchup, 63-59, inside the Reed Conder Gym on Dec. 13, before defending the Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with a 58-53 win on Jan. 10.
But, taking a third game against any team is tough, let alone one that has won 16 of its last 17 games.
Both teams have met, too, in the regional championship game.
In 2014, McCracken’s first year after the consolidation of Reidland, Heath and Lone Oak high schools created it, the Mustangs eked out a 43-41 overtime victory over the Marshals, securing the first of two regional titles, to date.
McCracken County coach Burlin Brower and Co. are eager for a third.
“Both those games have been close,” he said Saturday of this season’s first two meetings. “We’re without one guy (Ronnie Jones) who has been a part of that. We’ve got to get some guys to pick it up. We’ve got to get something from somewhere else. We talked about it in the locker room. It’s not a day to have an OK game. Everybody can play bad at times. But tomorrow’s one of those days where you really need to come and bring your ‘A’ game.”
Jones, who remains sidelined as a result of ongoing legal issues, anchored a defense that, while allowing Zion Harmon 25 and 40 points, respectively, limited the rest of the Marshals in key moments of both matchups.
Players like Ian McCune and Brant Brower, the latter of whom had a career-high 11 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs in a 79-43 win over Mayfield in the second of two semifinal games on Saturday afternoon, are expected to continue filling Jones’ shoes.
So, naturally, is Jackson Sivills, who followed up Thursday’s season-low eight points with a 19-point, seven-rebound outing against the Cardinals.
“We’ve got to be solid from tip-off to the last horn,” he said. “They’re a great team. We expect nothing less than what they’ve given us the first two games. We’ve got to bring it tomorrow.”
And what of the Marshals, who pulled away late to beat Paducah Tilghman, 67-58 in Saturday’s first semifinal game?
“You can’t win it if you’re not there,” Marshall County coach Terry Birdsong said. “That’s what we tell our kids. We have a familiar opponent. But, we’re a familiar opponent to them, too. We believe in our kids.”
It’s the last shot, too, for Tyler Powell, Bryce Flatt and Chase Riley, the Marshals’ three seniors, who are playing in their first regional title bout.
“I think if we show up, play together and play as hard on defense as we can, I like our chances,” Powell said.
Tilghman boss Overstreet pleased in first year with Blue Tornado
In November, Paducah Tilghman coach Greg Overstreet said he’d decided on three starters and was unsure on the rest.
That was before the Blue Tornado (21-12) went on to win 20-plus games, earning Overstreet the First Region Coach of the Year nod from his peers in the Kentucky Basketball Coaches Association.
On Saturday, Overstreet’s team showed why he earned that award.
For 25 minutes, Tilghman was in the hunt for a regional championship game bid, even leading narrowly for most of the first half and some of the third quarter.
And, while the Blue Tornado will be without four seniors — two of which, Micheal Laster and Jaheim Concentine had extensive playing time this season — Overstreet is optimistic about where the future of his program is headed.
“It’s a tribute to our coaching staff and our players,” Overstreet said. “They gave us everything we could ask for. Practices were hard. Practices were competitive. The word they (the fans) got was that they lost everybody but Mike and it might be a tough first year, but what they didn’t realize was the strength and the heart of those guys. Senior guys or freshmen. Our strength in numbers kept us competing every day.”
Croft, Mayfield, set to rebuild again
Down two starters to knee injuries, Mayfield battled Saturday. DeAngelo Brooks and Alonzo Daniel were both partially in uniform, but on the bench, for the Cardinals, who were led by Diaz Perry and Kobe Morris, who each scored 11.
“We were down eight at the half and I thought our kids were fighting and battling,” Cardinals coach Payton Croft said. “In the second half, we got in a little foul trouble and it took a lot of firepower away from us, offensively.”
All told, Croft’s first season as the Cardinals’ skipper exceeded expectations, after longtime coach Chris Guhy retired last spring with nine graduating seniors.
“People, I don’t think, really expected this group to do much,” Croft said. “Here they are, 21-10, district champions and in the semifinals of the region. We had some guys who stepped up to get us back where we are. So, now, we’re losing seven more. So, let’s do this again. We’ve got to start all over again.”
One of those seven seniors is Kade Neely, who missed most of the first two months recovering from a knee injury he sustained in the Cardinals’ 34-31 Class 2A state football finals loss to Somerset on Dec. 7.
“We’ve got some great talent coming up,” Neely said. “We’ve got a whole group of freshmen coming up, they’re going to be good. It’s a good group of guys, down there.”
Area athletes receive Fosko Scholarships
Several student-athletes received scholarships Saturday afternoon in honor of the late Joey Fosko, a longtime stalwart sports reporter for The Sun who died in 2004. Since then, the high schools of the First Region have raised money — to the tune of more than $43,500 — in Fosko’s name, and giving it to deserving students who excel on their fields of play as well as in the classroom.
2019-20 Joey Fosko Scholarship recipients
Ballard Memorial: Cohen Adams (Basketball, Football, Track), Faye O’Brien (Volleyball); Calloway County: Cade Butler (Basketball, Golf), Zoe Stom (Cheerleading, Soccer); Carlisle County: Clint Draper (Basketball), Taylar Owens (Basketball, Softball, Volleyball); Christian Fellowship: Andrew Cary (Baseball, Basketball, Golf, Tennis), Jaycie Jackson (Basketball, Softball, Volleyball); Community Christian: Alaya Murphy (Basketball, Volleyball), Sawyer Wilson (Baseball, Basketball); Fulton City: Brennen Walker (Baseball, Basketball, Football), Sherrel Walker (Cheerleading, Softball, Track, Volleyball); Fulton County: Mikiyah Mitchell (Cheerleading), Jerome Warren (Basketball, Football, Track); Graves County: Taylor Courtney (Volleyball), Cody Goatley (Basketball, Football, Track); Hickman County: Kerrigan Dowdy (Volleyball), J.D. McClanahan (Baseball, Basketball); Marshall County: Nate Garland (Baseball, Soccer), Carlen Whirley (Soccer); Mayfield: Tate Puckett (Football, Tennis), Julissa Ramirez (Cheerleading); McCracken County: Wes Grogan (Cross Country, Track), Ashton Rudy (Basketball); Murray: Abby Bierbaum (Volleyball, Track), Hunter Utley (Baseball, Basketball, Football); Paducah Tilghman: Keiler Belt (Soccer, Softball), DaRoyce Flemons (Football, Track); St. Mary: Ethan Barnett (Soccer, Track), Chiara Doran (Cross Country, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, Track).
——
Paducah Tilghman 11 18 11 18 — 58
Marshall County 16 12 12 26 — 67
BLUE TORNADO — Laster 17, Williams 16, Brown 10, Marshall 6, Shaw 5, Goodwin 4.
Field goals: 17/38. 3-pointers: 4/13 (Brown 2, Williams, Shaw). Free throws: 20/24. Rebounds: 26. Fouls: 21. Record: 21-12.
MARSHALS — Harmon 26, Stokes 22, Powell 10, Miller 5, Flatt 4.
Field goals: 24/42. 3-pointers: 1/11 (Harmon). Free throws: 18-25. Rebounds: 14. Fouls: 14. Record: 23-10.
——
Mayfield 9 15 6 19 — 49
McCracken County 16 16 20 21 — 73
CARDINALS — Perry 11, Morris 11, Neely 8, Kennemore 7, Parrott 6, Watkins 3, Rogers 3.
Field goals: 13-42. 3-pointers: 7-18 (Morris 3, Perry, Kennemore, Parrott, Watkins). Free throws: 16-22. Rebounds: 26. Fouls: 14. Record: 21-11.
MUSTANGS — Sivills 19, Dumas 16, Brower 11, Heard 9, McCune 9, Tilford 7, Hart 2.
Field goals: 26-44. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Dumas 2, Brower 2, Sivills, Tilford). Free throws: 15-23. Rebounds: 11. Fouls: 18. Record: 29-5.
