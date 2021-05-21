DRAFFENVILLE — Going into the bottom of the third, Marshall County was already down 7-1 to Caldwell County. The Marshals rallied for one run in their half of the third and three more in the fourth but no more as the Tigers pulled off the 7-6 shocker in high school softball on Thursday.
Brylee Butts first put Caldwell on the board with a two-RBI double to left in the first. Presley McKinney and Majah Hollowell each got an RBI in that same first for a 4-0 lead. In the third, the Tigers capped their offense with a two-RBI double to left by A.J. Hollowell.
Marshall got its runs in the fourth off singles by Riley Piercefield and Layne Pea plus outs by Gabi Lovett and Charley Pursley. Cayson Conner led off the fifth with a single, but that was as far as Marshall would go with Illysa Stallins retirin the next nine batters to preserved the slender Caldwell lead. Emily Garland struck out five over the last 4.1 innings as she took the loss for the Marshals.
Caldwell County 403 000 0 7 11 0
Marshall County 011 400 0 6 10 1
WP: Stallins. LP: Garland.
2B: C-Butts, A. Hollowell; M-Edwards. 3B: M-Pea. HR: none. Top hitters: C-A. Hollowell 2-4 (RBI), Holeman 2-4, Butts 2-4 (2 RBI), McKinney 3-3 (RBI), M. Hollowell 2-4 (RBI); M-Edwards 2-3, Piercefield 2-3 (2 RBI), Pea 2-3 (RBI). Records: Marshall 20-11, Caldwell 10-12.
Calloway 3, Christian 2
At Hopkinsville, As Emerson Grogan popped out to second, Ashlyn Hicks scored the eventual winning run from third in the top of the sixth as Calloway County got past Christian County.
Grogan also brought the first Laker run home in the first with a hard grounder to center. Carson McReynolds got the other Calloway run across in the first with the first of her two doubles on the day. The Colonels tied it in the third when Reni Shemwell homered to center with Riley Hancock on. Izzy Housden was credited with the Calloway win, but Caitlyn Powers no-hit Christian over the final three innings for the big save.
Calloway County 200 001 0 3 4 1
Christian County 002 000 0 2 4 0
WP: Housden. LP: Hancock.
2B: CA-Hicks 2, McReynolds. 3B: none. HR: CH-Shemwell (1 on in 3rd). Top hitters: CA-Hicks 2-3, E. Grogan 1-3 (2 RBI); CH-Shemwell 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Calloway 21-8, Christian 18-10.
Lyon 3, Murray 2
At Eddyville, Lily Perry grounded a 2-2 pitch to second to score Katelyn Dykes in the bottom of the seventh with the winning run for Lyon County over Murray.
The Tigers struck first with an RBI single by Layne Latimer in the second. The Lyons grabbed the lead in the third when Lauren Davis beat a throw home from third plus an RBI double from Calista Collins. Murray tied it right back up in the fourth when Marlee Riddle grounded into a fielder’s choice and Emily Dawson got home. Tori Schenk fanned five Tigers in getting the win for Lyon.
Murray 010 100 0 2 5 0
Lyon County 002 000 1 3 4 0
WP: Schenk. LP: Chapman.
2B: M-Riddle; L-Collins. 3B: L-Davis. HR: none. Top hitters: M-Latimer 2-3. Records: Murray 11-8, Lyon 21-9.
Mayfield 5, Ballard 1
At Mayfield, Lexi Feagin cracked an RBI double to left and Samantha Hurt immediately followed that by bunting another run home to cap a four-run third that helped Mayfield down Ballard Memorial in a Third District showdown. Karter Lancaster got two hits for the Cardinals as Gracie Walter drove two more runs across. Bella Presson had two hits and the lone RBI for the Bombers.
Ballard Memorial 001 000 0 1 6 0
Mayfield 004 100 x 5 6 0
WP: Fox. LP: Burnley.
2B: B-Myatt; N-Feagin, Lancaster, Walter. 3B: B-Presson, Riggs; M-Fox. HR: none. Top hitters: B-Presson 2-4 (RBI); M-Lancaster 2-2, Walter 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Ballard 4-17, Mayfield.
Crittenden 6, Livingston 3
At Marion, Crittenden County grabbed a big lead quickly, saw Fifth District rival Livingston Central cut it to one, then rallied for three runs in the fourth to win this showdown.
Matthia Long got the first two Rocket runs across with a single to center in the first. It was 3-0 before the Cardinals got on the board with an RBI single by Madison Bolte and a groundout by Victoria Joiner that scored another. Crittenden grabbed the lead for good with a solo homer to center by Jada Hayes and a two-RBI single by Ashlyn Hicks. Joiner went 3-for-4 and drove in two Livingston runs.
Livingston Central 001 101 0 3 9 1
Crittenden County 300 300 x 6 8 1
WP: Boone. LP: Norton.
2B: L-Joiner, Suarez. 3B: none. HR: C-Hayes (none on in 4th). Top hitters: L-Joiner 3-4 (2 RBI); C-Hicks 1-2 (2 RBI), Moss 2-3, Long 1-3 (2 RBI). Records:
Livingston 14-7, Crittenden 14-6.
CFS 16-16, Dawson Springs 3-2 — At Dawson Springs, It was a sweet day on the diamond for Christian Fellowship with 16 runs in each game of a doubleheader sweep against Dawson Springs. Gracie Howard and Zailey McClain each got four hits in the opener with Jayden Jackson and Rhema Howard each going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Gracie Howard and Alyssa Warren both went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the nightcap ad Ava Manning got three runs home with a two-RBI single in the second inning and a bases-loaded walk in the third of the nightcap.
Christian Fellowship 581 20 16 20 0
Dawson Springs 001 11 3 8 0
WP: Jackson. LP: Randolph.
2B: C-G. Howard 2, Burnett, Jackson, McClain; D-Young. 3B: C-Jackson, McClain. HR: none. Top hitters:C-Jackson 3-4 (2 RBI), McClain 4-4 (RBI), Warren 2-4 (RBI), G. Howard 4-4 (2 RBI), Burnett 2-3, R. Howard 3-4 (2 RBI); D-Drennan 2-3, Young 2-3 (RBI).
Dawson Springs 200 2 3 0
Christian Fellowship 394 16 13 0
WP: McClain. LP: Hitt.
2B: D-Huddleston; C-Jackson. 3B: C-McClain. HR: none. Top hitters: D-Tackett 1-2 (2 RBI); C-Jackson 1-3 (2 RBI), Dunning 2-2, McClain 2-2 (RBI), Warren 2-3 (2 RBI), G. Howard 2-3 (2 RBI), Manning 1-1 (3 RBI). Records: CFS 6-9, Dawson Springs 0-17.
BASEBALL
Fulton County 16, Fulton City 1 — At Hickman, Chade Everett went 3-for-4 and brought a pair of runs home as Fulton County stopped First District rival Fulton City in four innings. The Pilots only had seven earned runs as eight Bulldogs helped with the rest of the offense.
Fulton City 001 0 1 2 8
Fulton County 414 7 16 9 1
WP: Manus. LP: Patel.
2B: FCO-Gibbs. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: FCO-Everett 3-4 (2 RBI), . Records: Fulton City 0-12, Fulton Co. 2-13.
Caldwell 15, Livingston 0
At Princeton, Logan Smiley, Tate VanHooser and Gabe Dyer each produced three RBI for Caldwell County in a five-inning rout of Livingston Central. Carter Whittington got three hits for the Tigers.
Livingston Central 000 00 0 2 2
Caldwell County 024 9x 15 13 2
WP: Goodaker. LP: Vinson.
2B: C-Holeman 2, Walls. 3B: none. HR: C-VanHooser (1 on in 4th). Top hitters: C-Smiley 1-3 (3 RBI), VanHooser 1-3 (3 RBI), Walls 2-3 (RBI), Holeman 2-2 (RBI), Dyer 1-3 (3 RBI), Co. Whittington 2-3 (2 RBI), Ca. Whittington 3-3. Records: Livingston 5-16, Caldwell 10-12.
Crittenden 3, Union 0
At Morganfield, Maddox Carlson struck out 10 Union County batters against only three walks as he tossed a two-hit shutout for Crittenden County.
Crittenden County 100 100 1 3 5 0
Union County 000 000 0 0 2 4
WP: Carlson. LP: Hopper.
2B: C-Evans. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: none. Records: .
Hopkinsville 10, Trigg 2
At Cadiz, Hopkinsville scored two runs in each of the first three innings to roll past Trigg County. Trent and Dallas Ahart each picked up two hits for the Wildcats.
Hopkinsville 222 100 3 10 11 3
Trigg County 000 110 0 2 5 8
WP: Moss. LP: Williamson.
2B: H-Snyder, Cook. 3B: H-Myers. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Myers 2-5 (RBI), Snyder 2-4, Cook 2-4 (RBI); T-T. Ahart 2-4, D. Ahart 2-2 (RBI). Records: Hopkinsville 16-8, Trigg 7-13.
