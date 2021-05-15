Today marks the start of Kentucky’s spring squirrel hunting season, a bonus five weeks of small game pursuit opportunities.
The traditional squirrel hunting season in Kentucky, which begins on the third Saturday of August, already is the longest game season in the state. The spring season, this year May 15-June 18, gives small-game hunters even more options.
The biological basis for the spring squirrel hunting period is one of two annual blooms in the squirrel population. Squirrels breed twice a year and, accordingly, produce litters during two periods. One of those periods when the squirrel population grows markedly is now when young squirrels from spring litters, the results of the winter breeding cycle, join their elders in the woodlands around the state.
It is a much different environment than awaits hunters in the traditional season that begins in late summer. Temperatures tend to be cooler and the spring woods, while in full foliage, has a different look and feel.
For squirrel hunting purposes, one of the major variances from the traditional season is that spring squirrels are much more scattered in their pursuit of food sources. Spring hunting lacks a central food focus, while that of late summer typically is set on early ripening hickory nuts.
Without the ability to find squirrels concentrating at choice hickory trees, spring hunters usually must generalize in areas where squirrels are abundant in other seasons. Bushytails are found more widely dispersed feeding on a variety of foods, including buds, flowers, fruits, fungi and even insects. If there is any special attractant for spring squirrels, it could be the occasional productive mulberry tree. Spring squirrel hunting, indeed, has been labeled as a mulberry season.
Spring squirrels can be taken with the usual variety of legal weaponry, but shotguns and shells packing No. 5 or 6 shot are the most popular because of the compromised target visibility in the heavily leafed woods. Rimfire rifles remain the choice of some despite the impairment of longer target sighting in the full foliage.
Squirrel hunting regulations are the same in the spring season as in the traditional season. Those include a daily limit of six squirrels and shooting hours of 30 minutes before official sunrise to 30 minutes after official sunset. The same goes for the use of dogs to tree squirrels, a different hunting approach that has grown more popular in recent years.
• Kentucky’s spring turkey season recently went to roost wet and cold.
The traditional gobbler season wrapped up with the close of last weekend, going out after a stretch of unseasonably cool, frequently rainy and breezy weather that likely reduced gobbler vocalization and responses to hunter calls. And there is no doubt that difficult and generally icky conditions reduced both hunter participation and, if they went, hunter effectiveness.
Despite observations that increased survival rates in past turkey reproduction had provided a better crop of 2-year-old gobblers this spring, the turkey harvest was down this season instead of up.
During the April 17-May 9 season, hunters reported via the Telecheck tabulating system the taking of 29,196 turkeys. That compares to 31,364 birds harvested in last year’s season. It also is the second lowest harvest over the past 10 years, undercut only by the 27,210 turkey take in 2018.
The top county for gobbler harvest in the recently concluded season was a consistent front-runner, Muhlenberg, with 622 birds. Only one other country topped 600 gobblers taken, Logan County with 606.
In far western Kentucky, Graves County led the turkey harvest with 516 birds reportedly taken. That harvest made Graves County the sixth highest in the state for gobblers gotten.
Turkey hunting now is off the table until the start of Kentucky’s archery season for turkeys of either sex (and deer, too) on Sept. 4.
• If you have been looking forward to or dreading the emergence of this year’s anticipated emergence of Brood X of periodical cicadas, bide time. They are being delayed, but they are still coming.
Indeed, this month is on nature’s schedule for the emergence of 17-year cicadas for their brief run as adults. They are due to pop out of the ground as maturing nymphs, leave their nymphal shells as winged adults and fly into the trees, whose roots have been nourishing them for the past 17 years.
The adults will have a run of about three weeks during which they will mate and the fertilized females will lay eggs. These later will hatch and the tiny new nymphs will drop to the ground and dig in to produce the next generation that will show up again in 2038.
This year’s emergence could have started as early as late April and, more likely, could be happening about now. However, unusually cool temperatures this spring have put the subterranean nymphs on hold.
Entomologists say the appearance of the red-eyed periodical cicadas is contingent on the nymphs getting the proper natural signal to burrow out of the ground around the older trees where they were hatched 17 years ago. That signal is the soil temperature at a mean depth of 8 inches in the ground reaching 64 degrees.
With recent air temperatures barely reaching that mark as highs and low temperatures dipping as far down as the 40s of late, the soil temperatures have remained below that necessary to signal periodical cicadas to get perking.
Authorities say the emergence of Brood X, which will cover much of the Midwest and Kentucky as well, could be delayed for a few days, perhaps several days depending on weather in the immediate future.
Warmer days with sun exposure and nights with milder lows should bring the soil temperature up in short order. A trigger event, say entomologists, is often a soaking rain when air temperatures are 80 degrees or more.
When that happens with soil temperatures already near 64, Brood X should break out within 24 hours. With the buzzing chorus that mass numbers of adult males make, we should know it when it happens.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
