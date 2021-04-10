The bird is the word next weekend when Kentucky’s regular spring turkey season opens statewide.
As has been standard in recent years, the spring gobbler hunt begins on the Saturday closest to April 15 and runs for 23 days. That schedule, which encompasses four weekends, this year makes for an April 17-May 9 season.
Weather conditions throughout the season and especially during the popular weekend hunting periods often dictate much of the harvest and hunter success levels. However, the resources going into the 2021 season suggest that this likely will be a productive round of gobbler hunting.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources turkey biologist Zak Danks said the outlook is that hunters should encounter a good number of 2-year-old gobblers, the young adult toms that make up the bulk of the typical hunter harvest. (One-year-old “jake” gobblers are still considered juveniles, while 3-year-olds already are declining in population segment and are more wary and less responsive to hunters’ calls, etc.)
The forecast of 2-year-old gobblers in generous supply is based on a turkey brood survey from the summer of 2019 which showed the number of surviving young turkeys, poults, per mother hen in sightings to be greater than two. That was the second straight year of a poults per hen average, PPH, being plus-2.0.
The previous year’s (2018) plus-2.0 PPH survey finding was observed as producing a nice harvest of gobblers in 2020. Indeed, last year’s spring turkey harvest was 31,364, a step up from two previous years and among the top half-dozen turkey harvests of all time in Kentucky.
Hunters will find regulations this year unchanged from those of other recent seasons. Among those is the bag limit: No more than two gobblers or bearded turkeys for the entire spring hunting period. In addition, no hunter may take more than one turkey during any single day of hunting.
As always, any turkey taken must be reported to Telecheck, the automated game registration system, no later than midnight on the day it was harvested by calling 1-800-245-4263 before midnight on the day it was taken.
Another constant is that turkeys cannot be taken over or nearby any grain or other attractant that is placed to serve as bait. Also, an area is considered baited for up to 30 days after any grain or other attractant is removed, hence it is illegal to turkey hunt there during that period.
Full regulations and other information helpful for turkey hunters are posted in the Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide for 2021, available where hunting licenses are sold as well as posted online at the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• Kentucky’s recent youth spring turkey hunting weekend produced a strong average gobbler harvest.
Adult-accompanied hunters under the age of 16 were allowed their early chances at spring gobblers last weekend, April 3-4. With cooler than average temperatures but generally pleasant weather, the junior hunters tallied 1,490 birds statewide.
The top producing county was Muhlenberg, where youth hunters produced 65 gobblers. Two other nearby west-central Kentucky counties, one of them a neighboring county, Ohio and Warren counties, were tied for second among youth hunt tally, each with 38 birds.
• A natural happening in Kentucky’s turkey habitats this year could sow the seeds for another extra-generous turkey hatch in two more years. Kentucky’s modern record spring turkey harvest (36,097) came in 2010. That was largely on the strength of a high poult survival rate in 2008.
Biologists say the high survival rate of young turkey poults in summer of 2008 was boosted by the spring 2008 hatch of a brood of 17-year periodical cicadas. The boost in nutrition for the bug-eating young turkeys that came from the abundance of periodical cicadas that year is thought to have significantly increased their survival rate.
Meanwhile, Brood X of 17-year periodical cicadas is due to begin emerging later this month and be present to nourish laying hens and soon-to-hatch new turkey poults. It is expected that the sporadic abundance of cicadas as turkey food will have a positive impact farther down the road when this year’s turkey poults show up as 2-year-olds in 2023.
• Fishing for trout in Illinois spring trout program is ongoing now, having opened last Saturday at 57 ponds, lakes and streams across the state. Those sites were stocked anew with rainbow trout of catchable and keeper size by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources a short while prior to the opening date for keeping trout.
That program includes the Fairground Pond at Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis, the southernmost site in the IDNR trout-stocking network.
Anglers can catch and keep the trout provided they possess an appropriate fishing license and an Illinois Inland Trout Stamp (unless exempted by being under age 16, blind or disabled or active military on leave). The daily creel limit on trout is five fish. There is no size limit.
Elsewhere in downstate Illinois, Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake in Johnson County is also one of the sites receiving trout and permitting fishing for them.
An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked in the same waters across Illinois for the IDNR’s fall trout season, which begins in October.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
