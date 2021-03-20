An essential information packet for hunters eying outings in coming weeks, the Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide for 2021, is out there right now.
Printed copies of the new spring guide can be had as hand-outs at retail businesses and county court clerk offices where hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased. The guide is available in electronic form on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
There is general hunting information in the guide, but the publication is directed specifically at spring pursuits. The headliner topic in the guide would have to be Kentucky’s spring turkey gobbler hunting season, that spring pursuit that mobilizes thousands of hunters across the commonwealth, making the turkey season a red-letter outdoors pursuit.
The guide captures a great deal of spring turkey hunting information, starting with the basics of season dates (April 3-4 for the youth turkey hunting weekend, April 17-May 9 for the regular spring gobbler season) and all the regulations with which hunters must abide.
In addition, too, there are more educational aspects for turkey hunters. These include information and illustrations on how to identify wild turkey gobblers from hens. This obviously is critical to the lesser experienced hunters inasmuch as hens are not legal game during the spring season.
Another important feature is a list of safety tips specific to spring turkey hunting. The nature of turkey hunting — often a stationary hunter obscured by full camouflage as he manipulates calls imitating turkey sounds — can create confusion and potential danger among hunters if participants aren’t aware of these safety concerns and directives.
Beyond the spring turkey season, the new guide also carries information on the spring squirrel season, a warm season bonus to traditional squirrel hunting. Kentucky’s spring squirrel season, once a short, experimental season on a few state-owned wildlife management areas, is now more than a month of hunting (May 15-June 18) statewide.
The guide also covers coyote hunting, including recent expansion of opportunities for night hunting with the use of artificial lights and/or night vision gear. Full regulations are laid out for coyote hunting, night and day, private and public land.
Speaking of private and public land, many hunters, of course, are short on privately owned woodlands, farms and such where spring hunting might be pursued by permission. For them, access to public land is critical, and the spring hunting guide provides an extensive list of KDFWR-managed areas open to public hunting. Regulations, seasonal opportunities and contact information on the various wildlife management areas are provided.
• Fairgrounds Pond at Fort Massac State Park at Metropolis will be a trout fishing destination again when Illinois’ spring trout season begins April 3.
The Fort Massac pond is one of 57 sites statewide where the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will stock more than 80,000 rainbow trout of catchable sizes for the new season. With stocking of the fish ongoing over the next two weeks, regulations prohibit the taking of trout from these sites from March 15 until 5 a.m. on the opening day of the new season.
Anglers caught trying to take trout from the stocked waters before opening day will be cited and fined.
Once the new season kicks in, anglers can catch and keep the trout provided they possess an appropriate fishing license and an Illinois Inland Trout Stamp (unless exempted by being under age 16, blind or disabled or active military on leave).
The daily creel limit on trout is five fish. There is no size limit.
Elsewhere in downstate Illinois, Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake in Johnson County is also one of the sites receiving stocked trout.
An additional 80,000 trout will be stocked in the same waters across Illinois for the IDNR’s fall trout season, which begins in October.
• Land Between the Lakes’ wildlife refuges on both sides of the reservoir-sandwiched public area are now open to human traffic after months of closure.
The refuges, including parts of embayments and open water on Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, are off limits to public use from Nov. 1 to March 15 each fall and winter so that the areas provide undisturbed resting and feeding areas for migratory birds including bald eagles, waterfowl and other wildlife.
On Kentucky Lake, the areas include Smith Bay, Duncan Bay and portions of Rushing Bay. On the Lake Barkley side of the LBL, refuges including Honker Bay and Fulton Bay will reopen. Farther inland from Lake Barkley, the refuges include Honker Lake, Hematite Lake and the rear portion (about one-third) of Energy Lake, and the Long Creek Waterfowl Refuge adjacent to U.S. 68/Ky. 80 and near the Devil’s Elbow recreation area.
The refuges reopen in mid-March after most migrant species have reversed course and moved toward breeding territories farther north. Spring fishermen are among those that most welcome the resumed access to the areas along Kentucky and Barkley lakes.
