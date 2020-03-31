FOOTBALL — The First Region Policy Board is accepting applications for an assigning secretary position for football. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest along with a resume to: Joe Morris, Policy Board Chairman, Mayfield High School, 700 Douthitt St., Mayfield, KY 42066 or email joe.morris@mayfield.kyschools.us . All application materials, including any letters of reference, must be received by Mr. Morris by April 17.
Sports memo
Tim Tucker
