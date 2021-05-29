The brown recluse spider is not a perfect roommate, but it is hardly the monster it is rumored to be.
All spiders are a bit venomous, although most are insignificantly so. The only celebrated dangerous spiders hereabouts are black widows and brown recluses. Of these, brown recluses have become the headliner evil spiders in modern times, probably because we have discovered how widespread and abundant they are.
Brown recluses have become the most feared spider because their venomous bite is known to cause necrosis in people, the rotting of flesh where bitten, and the species has been found to be quite common in our homes. Eeek.
While bites of these native arachnids can bring unpleasant results, let us reassure each other that brown recluses are not nearly the horror of conventional impressions.
The recluse is a rather conventional looking spider, tan to dark brown in color, that grows to a little more than the size of a quarter with its legs outstretched. The fat abdomen on the bug is plain with no stripes or markings.
The signature identifying mark on the brown recluse is a darker silhouette shape that looks like a violin behind the head with the “neck” of said fiddle pointed toward the rear.
Like its name, this recluse is secretive, spending its days in hiding. Outside, the spider seeks refuge from daylight under rocks, logs or wood debris. It adapts readily to human habitats, however, hiding by day in basements, crawl spaces or other closed, unlighted rooms.
The spiders find cracks and cloistered hideaways like long-unworn shoes, under papers or cardboard, open containers, assorted junk, most any dark nook or cranny. Then they come out in darkness to hunt insects.
A brown recluse tends to bite a prey bug, then leave it until the venom injected by its small fangs does its job, killing and probably pre-digesting the meal. That same venom is what can trouble people, but it seldom causes a significant problem.
Recluses are present in a great many homes in their range of the south-central U.S. and lower Midwest. Nocturnal and secretive, they often go unseen even then.
They are not aggressive and avoid people. They have those little fangs and will bite, but they flee when they can. Most bites occur when a brown recluse is trapped and pinned against human skin. (They cannot bite through clothing.)
Many recluse bites occur when one finds its way onto a human bed while hunting and some hapless snoozer rolls onto it. In other cases, a brown recluse may take refuge in clothing or shoes and when somebody puts on one of these items, the spider bites when pressed against skin.
Bites are usually painless enough that people do not feel them.
A recluse bite at its worst may result in a little bump at first, then swelling with redness and modest pain developing from a few hours to a couple of days. Again, in the worst scenario, a bite may start to develop necrosis, the tissues of the skin breaking down and forming an ulcerous sore within a few days.
Necrosis typically does not prove debilitating, but there are accounts of these nasty bites taking weeks or even months to heal, leaving scarring behind.
Yet, with the possible necrosis, perhaps a bit of fever and chills, plus discomfort at the bite, know that people don’t die from brown recluse bites. Indeed, those bites that cause serious symptoms are probably only 10% or less of all recluse bites.
The majority of recluse bites are little or no more consequence than a mosquito bite.
Also, among diagnosed recluse bites, a significant percentage of them aren’t really. Many “bites” are actually bacterial infection. Even when there is a bite, sometimes bad symptoms develop not from the tiny bit of venom from the spider, but from scratching the bite and introducing bacterial that has nothing to do with the recluse.
Doctors are not insect/arachnid experts, so it is easy for them to misdiagnose a bacterial infection for a spider bite. And it is hard for a physician to discern between the bite of a brown recluse, another spider or some other bug for that matter.
If you do get what might be a recluse bite, it may be best to keep it clean and nothing else. In a couple of days, if it starts looking nasty and raises concern, check with a doctor. A treatment of antibiotics, a steroid pack or a tetanus booster might be in order. Otherwise, bide time and let it fade away.
If you suspect brown recluses at home, put sticky glue traps along baseboard. Don’t be scared if a few recluses show up there. They probably have been regulars for a long while.
If the recluse presence is spooky, try insecticide application in those cracks and crevices, basements and such where they might hide. Keep the sticky traps working.
Avoid keeping junk and materials on the floor where recluses can hide and live among you. Don’t throw clothing on the floor, but if you do, shake it out before you put it on again.
Sleep at ease by avoiding bed ruffles, bedspreads, etc., that touch the floor and can serve as spider ladders to your repose.
It is unfortunate that brown recluses are so common around us. But it is most fortunate that they aren’t nearly the danger that many suspect.
