Come hell or high water — and this year we’ve had both — crappie are going to spawn about this time of spring.
The worst devilment we’ve had going on, of course, is the coronavirus pandemic, but that bypasses the crappie. COVID-19 is a people thing that sickens some and kills others. Far more are distracted, their lives complicated getting through the crisis without work or overworked and taking efforts to avoid and not chain mail the disease.
Crappie don’t care about human pandemics, of course, but this virus has made it difficult for fishermen to concentrate on this spring’s spawning season.
The high-water part is a real deal for the fish, the results of heavy and persistent rains that only recently have afforded us somewhat of a break, pacing the downpours appreciably. As a result of abundant rain, river systems have been bloated. In the region’s foremost crappie fisheries, Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, flood control and water management manipulations have meant raising lake elevations much above normal, then dropping them back.
The crappie spawn, the period in which the fish meet in appropriate habitat and produce a vast (we hope) batch of baby crappie, hinges on water temperature. A significant amount of spawning begins when water temperatures reach the range of 60 to 62 degrees.
Black crappie tend to move shallower to spawn, and they typically start earlier when it’s a bit cooler. That 60-62 range activates a big percentage of the white crappie species.
We were getting there early this week, and then warm air temperatures likely pushed spawning buttons for many crappie all over the lakes. There are individual differences in fish behavior, some spawning sooner, some later than others. But in general terms, much of the event is poised to break wide open.
A troubling point is a clash between the spawn-triggering temperatures and the lakes’ elevations. Water recently has been well over summer pool of 359 feet above sea level, topping 362 feet at one point. And the lakes managers, TVA and the Corps of Engineers, have been draining off water this week to get closer to the normal range for the date.
The schedule calls for the lakes to be raised to 359 by May 1, and lately they’ve been dropping down into the 357 range. Consequently, that high water that covered much shoreline cover is being withdrawn from these bushes, grasses and weeds, and woody materials.
Timing is everything. What we don’t want is crappie spawning in shallow cover, only to have their nests imperiled and consequently abandoned as a result of significantly dropping water levels.
If the lakes stabilize before a great percentage of crappie stake out their nesting territories and begin the process, conditions then could produce a great spawn. If many of the crappie started right into spawning and then found their sites unsuitable as elevations fell, that could result in lackluster reproduction this spring.
Male crappie select and prepare the nesting sites. If falling water elevations cause them to abandon their initial nests, they may or may not start over. Adult fish don’t get caught high and dry, of course, but if nesting is advanced and there already are fertilized eggs or hatching fry in the nest, dropping water levels could cause these to be lost.
At best, near-spawning crappie will retreat a little deeper and initiate their reproductive behavior right there. When water levels increase again, no harm done.
But what do they do to create the next generation of crappie? It starts with the male crappie moving shoreward to find an appropriate spot. That “bed” he’s looking for may be only a spot with a piece of wood or weedy cover, the roots of a stump, a flooded buttonball bush or part of a fallen treetop.
Back when the big lakes had more of a greenish cast to the water, crappie might pick places barely knee deep to spawn. Nowadays, as the water runs far clearer, allowing much more light penetration, crappie typically stay a bit deeper to spawn.
When water temperature and instincts tell the male the time is right, he moves back out to a sort of holding zone where ripening female crappie collect. Maybe the male sweet talks her or something, but he somehow appeals to the mama fish and escorts her back to his selected nesting site.
There, the female spews a cloud of eggs onto the cover. The male responds with a discharge of his own onto the sticky eggs, which fertilizes them.
Soon, the female departs back deeper. Back out in the adjacent zone, she may wait until she’s ready for another round, going back to a nesting site with another male. Mature females often make two or three spawning runs.
Meanwhile, the original male stays with his nest, guarding the fertilized eggs. He’ll hang out there until they hatch in 5-8 days and then some until the baby fry absorb their egg sacks and are ready to move out and start their adventure as new crappie.
Relatively few of the fry live long enough to become adult crappie. However, nature sees to it that each female produces tens of thousands of eggs so that it takes only a tiny percentage of survivors to keep the species in business.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.