MAYFIELD — Summer months are most often used as a down period for high school sports as athletes across western Kentucky use their free time for vacations, personal leisure and, of course, more training.
At the Soccer Factory in Mayfield, the summer months have become a much busier time, as local athletes have begun flocking to the training center for daily and weekly programs.
This summer, the Soccer Factory owner and operator Luis Pardo, along with local coaches and staff, have put together a premier summer camp for athletes across western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
Pardo, a Mayfield resident, has teamed up with childhood friend Juan Erazo to bring South American methodology to his students at the Soccer Factory though a five-day summer camp in partnership with Erazo’s club Santiago Morning.
Santiago Morning is a professional soccer club located in Recoleta, Chile, and belongs to the Primera B de Chile league.
Spanning Monday through Friday this week, Pardo, alongside Erazo and a host of Santiago Morning instructors, is providing a unique soccer camp in which new styles of teachings and drills will be implemented to nearly 100 campers.
While soccer skills are taught differently across the country and world, Erazo says the South American methodology works predominantly on team exercises.
“One of the main things that makes the South American methodology different is that everything we do as a group is with a ball,” Erazo said. “It’s not about repetition or how many times you have to do a certain exercise, but rather how to tackle certain in-game scenarios. The drills are more like in-game experiences. A lot of camps will make them run or do more physical drills but this is all dedicated to the ball, it’s always there.”
This week’s campers include athletes ranging from ages 7-14 from local cities including Benton, Murray, Mayfield, Paducah, and even a few from Martin, Tennessee.
This is the first summer for the Santiago Morning-Soccer Factory camp, but Pardo and Erazo are adamant about extending and expanding the instructions in the years to come.
“Our plan right now is to try to bring this back every summer and hopefully our fields will be ready by then,” Pardo said. “In the winter, we may look to bring this back in a smaller version due to limited space. The group we have here (Tuesday) is just half of our camp, we’re having to break up roughly 80 participants at the moment.”
Those interested in signing up for future training sessions and workouts can visit the Soccer Factory online at www.kysoccerfactory.com.
