What are the most confused snakes? Those that fall in love with water hoses?
No, the question is a reference to which species of snakes are most often misidentified, mistaken for others. Here in Kentucky as it is in most of the eastern U.S., the most common confusion between species is the mix-up between northern watersnakes and copperheads.
It is usually a one-way confusion. There are visual similarities between the two, but far more often, it is a northern watersnake that is seen and is surmised or feared to be a copperhead. When there is a choice between the two, it seems that everyone tends to guess the snake to be the poison-packing copperhead.
The watersnake is more often seen because it is common, well distributed and often quite obvious because of the way it is encountered in its natural habitats. Yet, it often triggers the conclusion of being a copperhead because this is a venomous pit viper that most people fear or, at the very least, of which they take cautious note.
The genuine copperhead (the northern copperhead is the routine variety hereabouts) is a pit viper that grows to about 3.5 feet long, but most are shorter. Like other pit vipers, it is a relatively heavy-bodied snake with a short, rapidly tapering tail. Its head is triangular, arrowhead shaped as described by many. The head is considerably wider than the neck.
The coloration of the copperhead is the source of the confusion between it and other species, especially the northern watersnake. The copperhead varies from rusty brown to coppery red to even grayish. The striking feature, however, is darker, contrasting chestnut hourglass-shaped crossbands with the skinny part of the hourglass atop the snake’s back.
As a variation, sometimes the crossbands don’t quite meet at the thinnest part on the back. That leaves the chocolatey markings on the side sort of in the shape of Hershey’s Kisses. That’s what the herpetologists say, anyhow.
Meanwhile, the northern watersnake, although quite a different critter, is cursed with a similar color combination. I say cursed because many northern watersnakes are killed because they resemble the venomous copperhead.
This watersnake, the most common across all of Kentucky and, indeed, most of the eastern U.S., is banded with varying shades of brown, rust, tan, buff and gray. Their localized habitat apparently has much to do with color variations.
Adult northern watersnakes are alternately crossbanded with darker brown, often rusty brown, and contrasting lighter tan or grayish markings. The immediate impression is that it looks like copperhead markings — especially if fear of copperheads is guiding your impressions.
A key difference, however, one that gets overlooked, is that the darker, rusty brown crossbands on the watersnake are widest on the back. That is the opposite of the copperhead, which has dark bands that are skinniest on the back or even fail to connect there.
The colors usually rule the observer’s mind, but if one looks more closely, there are other factors that show the watersnake apart from the feared pit vipers. The watersnake can be long, often topping 4 feet in length, but it generally lacks the thickness of a copperhead. Also, the watersnake has a longer, thinner tail that tapers more gradually than that of a copperhead.
Another shape difference is that of the head. A northern watersnake’s head is somewhat triangular and wider than the neck, but it is less so than a copperhead’s. The watersnake head is barely triangular and flows into its body with little change in diameter.
Most snake sightings do not yield a close enough look to compare head features, often because people don’t want to see anything from the near perspective. Still, a watersnake has more of a rounded head with eyes that feature round pupils, as do all our harmless snakes. A copperhead, like all pit vipers, has a flatter head and eyes that feature vertical, “cat-eye” pupils. The copperhead also has a sensory organ, the pit, as an opening slightly below and forward of the eye on each side of its head.
I am surprised at the number of reports I hear about copperheads swimming in lakes, creeks and ponds. Habitat is another major indicator of what’s what, and though a copperhead can swim when it must, it is a terrestrial animal that is usually found in woodlands with its belly in dry leaves.
Watersnakes crawl out on the bank and sometimes into low branches over water bodies, but they are definitely aquatic animals. They live in the water just like copperheads live on dry land. Where they are observed is usually a significant clue toward establishing snakes’ true identities.
These factors make me think that many of the routine reports of “copperheads” seen swimming along the shore of Kentucky Lake or along some nearby stream very well might reflect encounters with northern watersnakes.
All snakes deserve respect, but at least there is no need to fear serious injury via venom from northern watersnakes. That is not to say they are sweethearts. The last juvenile northern watersnake I found in an inappropriate place, I caught to relocate it. The first thing it did to repay me was to bite and draw blood with those sharp little teeth.
Watersnakes probably are wilder and less mild-mannered than copperheads. But give all of them adequate space and we will get along just fine.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
