Landre Smiles certainly left baseball-starved fans at St. Mary grinning on Monday. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh in a tie game, Smiles singled to center to bring Luke Sims home with the winning run in a 5-4 thriller over Graves County.
The Vikings led 2-0 after four innings, but the Eagles made their move by scoring all of their runs in the fifth. After tying the game with an error and a dropped third strike, Graves grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly from Lodner Phillips and a single from Drew Davis.
St. Mary got a run back in its half of the fifth on a Jack Bell RBI single.
Smiles and Parker MacCauley both went 3-for-4 for the Vikings with MacCauley falling a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
Graves County 000 040 0 — 4 2 2
St. Mary 001 110 2 — 5 11 4
WP: Heath (1-0). LP: Curd (0-1)
2B: S-Hrdlica, MacCauley. 3B: S-MacCauley. HR: none. Top hitters: S-MacCauley 3-4, Smiles 3-4 (RBI), Hrdlicka 2-3 (RBI). Records: Graves 0-1, St. Mary 1-0.
• Carlisle 10, Livingston 0 — At Bardwell, Jarren Bruer struck out 11 Livingston Central batters against just three walks as he tossed a one-hitter to open the season for Carlisle County.
Blake Elder, Carter Gibson and Carter Bowman all went 2-for-3 for the Comets with Elder driving in four runs.
Livingston Central 000 00 — 0 1 9
Carlisle County 330 4x — 10 8 0
WP: Bruer (1-0). LP: Vinson (0-1)
2B: C-Elder, Newsome. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: C-Elder 2-3 (4 RBI), Boewman 2-3, Gibson 2-3. Records: Livingston 0-1, Carlisle 1-0.
• Hickman 7, Ballard 1 — At Clinton, Kaleb Harper went 2-for-4 with two RBI, including a scoring single in the fourth that put Hickman County up for good against Ballard Memorial.
Walker McClanahan struck out six and allowed just one hit over five innings for the Falcon win.
Ballard Memorial 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
Hickman County 010 240 x — 7 9 0
WP: McClanahan (1-0). LP: Myatt (0-1)
2B: H-McClanahan, Harper, Naranjo. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: H-Midyett 3-4, Harper 2-4 (2 RBI). Records: Ballard 0-1, Hickman 1-0.
• Lyon 8, Crittenden 4 — At Eddyville, Travis Yancy went 3-for-3 with two RBI as Lyon County opened its season with a victory over Fifth District rival Crittenden County. Brody Williams started the scoring for the Lyons with a two-run homer in the first.
Austin Long struck out nine in a little over five innings to get the win for Lyon. Logan Bailey was 2-for-3 with an RBI as he took the loss for the Rockets.
Crittenden County 000 012 1 — 4 6 2
Lyon County 220 103 x — 8 11 0
WP: Long (1-0). LP: Bialey (0-1)
2B: C-Winders; L-Cissell. 3B: none. HR: L-Williams (1 on in 1st). Top hitters: C-Bailey 2-3 (RBI); L-Williams 1-3 (2 RBI), Yancy 3-3 (2 RBI), Cissell 2-3 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 0-1, Lyon 1-0.
SOFTBALL• McCracken 11, Madisonville-NH 2 — At Madisonville, McCracken County put an exclamation mark on its win at Madisonville-North Hopkins with five runs in the top of the seventh inning. Zoe Smith went 3-for-4 for the Mustangs with four RBIs, half of those on a two-run homer in the seventh.
Emma Watson drove in three more McCracken runs, including a two-run homer of her own in the fifth. Abigayle Duren struck out 12 Maroon batters for the win.
Amber Osborne drove in both Madisonville runs.
McCracken County 110 121 5 — 11 14 2
Madisonville-NH 000 002 0 — 2 3 4
WP: Duren (1-0). LP: Osborne (0-1)
2B: Mc-Watts, While. 3B: none. HR: Mc-Watson (1 on in 5th), Hutchins (1 on in 7th), Smithson (1 on i 7th). Top hitters: Mc-Fox 2-4, Watts 2-4 (RBI), Watson 2-5 (3 RBI), Walker 2-3, Smithson 3-4 (4 RBI). Records: McCracken 1-0, Madisonville-NH 0-1.
• Tilghman 7, Carlisle 3 — At Bardwell, Lydia Wiley went 2-for-4 with two runs driven in, including an RBI single in the third inning that ignited a three-run rally that inning that helped Paducah Tilghman stop Carlisle County.
Paducah Tilghman 103 021 0 — 7 13 1
Carlisle County 010 100 1 — 3 9 1
WP: Scott (1-0). LP: Thomason (0-1)
2B: T-Parrish, Ware, Wiley; C-Gibson. 3B: C-Thomason. HR: none. Top hitters: T-Wiley 2-4 (2 RBI), Parrish 2-4, Ware 2-4 (RBI), Scott 2-3; C-Burgess 2-4, Gibson 2-4, Bogle 2-3. Records: Tilghman 1-0, Carlisle 0-1.
• Murray 6, Marshall 2 — At Draffenville, Murray got an early jump on the Fourth District with Kylie Chapman striking out 12 Marshall County batters for the complete game triumph. Makenzie Turley, Sydney Wyatt and Emily Dawson all went 3-for-4 for the Tigers, with Turley driving home three runs.
Murray 003 002 1 — 6 11 1
Marshall County 001 010 0 — 2 5 0
WP: Chapman (1-0). LP: Thorpe (0-1)
2B: MU-Dawson, Turley; MA-Tomassi. 3B: none. HR: none. Top hitters: MU-Wyatt 3-4, Dawson 3-4, Turley 3-4 (3 RBI); MA-Tomassi 2-4, Edwards 2-3. Records: Murray 1-0, Marshall 0-1.
• Lyon 11, Crittenden 1 — At Eddyville, Crittenden County got the first run, but Lyon County dominated this Fifth District encounter with all the remaining offense over the next three innings. Kayla Conger got it started with a two-run homer to left in the first inning, and Sydney Melton finished it off with a three-run blast to center field in the third. Conger also fanned five over all five innings for the win.
Crittenden County 100 00 — 1 3 4
Lyon County 407 0x — 11 13 0
WP: Conger (1-0). LP: Boone (0-1)
2B: C-Long; L-Butler, Dykes. 3B: none. HR: L-Conger (1 on in 1st), Melton (2 on in 3rd). Top hitters: C-Hicks 2-3; L-Davis 2-3 (RBI), Melton 1-3 (3 RBI), Conger 1-3 (2 RBI), Wynn 2-3, Butler 3-3 (RBI), Perry 1-2 (2 RBI). Records: Crittenden 0-1, Lyon 1-0.
VOLLEYBALLCARBONDALE, Ill. — Massac County hit the road and earned a 25-23 and 25-17 victory over Carbondale. Madison Hammonds led the Patriots with 24 digs with Sophie Bormann close behind with 22 and Sydney Wilke with 17. Hailey Edwards made 10 kills and Jenna Bunting scored 18 assists for the Patriots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.