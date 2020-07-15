It was golds all around for the Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts, as five members of the Paducah group won the top medals competing at the Kentucky State Water Ski Championships recently at Twin Oaks Lakes.
Paducah’s Carl Marquess won golds in slalom, tricks jumping and overall in Men 7. Mallory Williams, also of Paducah, won Girls 3 slalom in her first-ever state competition. Jackson Hawes of Paducah triumphed in Men 1 slalom and tricks. Murray’s Austin Collins won in jumping, tricks and overall in Boys 5 along with a silver for slalom. Errol Bryant of Beechwood won both slalom and tricks in Men 8.
All five competitors advance to the Southern Region Water Ski Championships at Rodgers Ski Lake in Greenwood, South Carolina.
