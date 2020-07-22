In the latest Kentucky Prospects League showdown at Brooks Stadium, the American team had a pair of players with multiple hits while the National side had three players who each did plenty with one hit in a 12-6 victory Tuesday night.
The Nationals grabbed a 6-0 lead after the first five innings mostly because of American miscues. Two runs scored in the first inning off an error at third base. A wild pitch in the fourth and another in the fifth scored two more. The only earned run for the Nationals came when Jacob Pennington singled to center to score two from second and third.
The American side broke through in the sixth. Rook Ellington and Tyler Belcher led off with singles, and Ellington would score the first American run on a wild pitch. After Grant Davis walked, Riley Harris singled to right for another run.
With the bases loaded and nobody out, Corbin Hayden came on to pitch for the Nationals, and the Carlisle County product kept things from getting too out of hand. He struck out Tyler Wood and got Will Thompson to sacrifice to right. Bryce Thomas was up next and he would soon have two runners in scoring position before lining out to shortstop to end the threat.
With their once-sizable lead now cut in half, the Nationals got to work on the rebuilding project in the home half of the sixth. Weslee Choate and Trent Shelby both walked on four pitches, and a single by Jackson Fitzgerald loaded the bases. After Travis Crouch lined out to center field, Coy Burns doubled to left to score two. Jase Felker quickly followed with a triple to center for another two RBI. Felker would score the final National run of the frame on a wild pitch for an 11-3 edge.
Shelby plated the last National run on a single in the seventh.
The Americans rallied in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI single from Harris, but it would not be enough.
Ellington was the top hitter of the game with two singles and a double for the Americans, while teammate Harris drove in three runs. Burns, Felker and Pennington each drove in two runs with a single hit. National starting pitcher Gabe East tossed three scoreless innings, striking out five.
–––
American 000 003 003 -- 6 8 3
National 200 135 10x -- 12 9 3
Schneider, Duncan (3), McGee (5), Harris (6) and Belcher; East, Burns (4), Hayden (6), Betts (9), Anderson (9) and Fitzgerald.
WP: East. LP: Schneider
2B: A-Ellington, Riffe; N-Brannon, Burns. 3B: N-Felker. HR: none. Top hitters: A-Ellington 3-5, Harris 2-5 (3 RBI); N-Felker 1-3 (2 RBI), Pennington 1-4 (2 RBI), Burns 1-4 (2 RBI).
