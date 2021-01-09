FULTON — Hickman County showed off a strong inside game, sinking 25 of the 30 shots it took inside the arc as it rolled past First District rival Fulton City, 75-39, on Friday.
Jackson Midyett led the Falcons with 16 points, while Cameron Johnson and Garrett Ward added 15 points apiece. Ward did most of his damage from the outside with three 3-pointers.
Kabrian Burton (13 points) and Rajon Hollowell (12) combined for 25 points for the Bulldogs.
In the girls game between these schools, Hickman County opened its season with a 57-20 win.
Hickman Co.25 24 16 10 — 75
Fulton Cit 6 8 14 11 — 39
HICKMAN CO. — C. Johnson 15, Midyett 16, Ward 15, Prince 10, K. Johnson 7, Pettit 6, Dodson 4, Hayden 2.
Field goals: 30/43. 3-pointers: 5/13 (Ward 3, Midyett 2). Free throws: 10/16. Fouls: 14. Record: 2-0.
FULTON CITY — Burton 13, Hollowell 12, Lannom 7, Hobbs 5, Lalley 2.
Field goals: 14/39. 3-pointers: 5/17 (Hollowell 2, Burton 3). Free throws: 6/8. Fouls: 12. Record: 0-2.
GIRLS
• Carlisle 57, CFS 44 — At Bardwell, Carlisle County scored frequently off the transition against Christian Fellowship, and its defense held Gracie Howard to two points in the first quarter for its first win of the young season. Kiera Whitaker led the Lady Comets with 14 points, while teammate Alexis Hall finished with 12.
Howard came on strong in the middle quarters, as she led all scorers with 20 points for the Lady Eagles.
CFS6 16 14 8 — 44
Carlisle Co.19 18 10 10 — 57
CFS — G. Howard 20, Burnett 9, Jackson 8, Warren 5, Callie 2.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 3 (G. Howard 2, Jackson). Free throws: 5/12. Fouls: 16. Record: 2-2.
CARLISLE — Whitaker 14, Hall 12, McGee 8, Jones 8, Wright 7, Gibson 4, Tyler 4.
Field goals: 26. 3-pointers: 0. Free throws: 5/10. Fouls: 18. Record: 1-1.
• Calloway 51, Trigg 43 — At Cadiz, Calloway County adjusted to Trigg County’s full-court pressure in the second half and made layups where they missed them in the first two quarters for the comeback victory.
Sydney Waller and Elle Carson dominated the Calloway offense with 22 and 14 points, respectively. The Lady Lakers got an extra boost from seventh grader Sayler Lowe, who knocked down three 3-pointers for most of her 11 points. The last one with about one minute to go sealed the Calloway win. Kinizah Grubbs and Adrionna Phillips shared high-scoring honors for the Lady Wildcats with 11 points apiece.
Calloway Co.10 5 17 19 — 51
Trigg Co.11 6 13 13 — 43
CALLOWAY — Carson 14, Waller 22, Futrell 4, Lowe 11, Clark.
Field goals: 18/49. 3-pointers: 4/17 (Lowe 3, Waller). Free throws: 11/17. Rebounds: 17. Fouls: 14. Record: 3-0.
TRIGG — Noffsinger 5, Hyde 3, K. Grubbs 11, Barbee 3, I. Grubbs 4, Phillips 11, Reynolds 6.
Field goals: 18/47. 3-pointers: 2/8 (Hyde, Noffsinger). Free throws: 5/12. Rebounds: 18. Fouls: 17. Record: 0-2.
