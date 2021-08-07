You know how some insects and arachnids can sneak up and bite you without you ever knowing you have been a food source?
With some, it may take a remnant itchy red bump discovered later to realize that something was ever there.
Well, horse flies don’t play that game.
A horse fly can be subtle in its approach. You might not notice it if the varmint wings in from behind or above, evading your vision. But that is about the limit of its stealth.
When this one bites, it is more like being bayoneted. Other species inject an anesthetizing agent to mask the bite, allowing them to feed secretly. A horse fly just slashes you in hopes of lapping up the immediate blood flow.
Horse flies, species from the family Tabanidae, are the largest of true flies. As flies are supposed to be, they are six-legged critters, each bearing a single pair of wings and a head large in relation to the body.
Our horse flies range to as much as 1 1/4-inch long. The species here are typically black or yellow brown of body. The wings may be black or clear to translucent.
A horse fly has rather large compound eyes. You can tell the sex of the fly via its eyes, too. The compound eyes of the female fly are separated into two sides, while those of the male fly are continuous in a single mass.
A more unfortunate way to tell the gender difference is whether on not the horse fly is a biter. The male feeds on flower nectar and plant juices and has inoffensive mouthparts appropriate for that kind of food source. The female, however, has blade-like mouthparts with which she lacerates the hide of mammals, creating bleeding wounds.
If you have ever been bitten by a horse fly, you will know it can be painful. You should also know it was a lady fly that gashed you. She needed a blood meal for protein necessary to nourish her enough to produce and lay eggs to make baby horse flies.
It’s about the chain of life. An adult horse fly lives only a few days, but females are dedicated to laying eggs from which larvae will hatch. Those work their way into nearby standing water or moist soil, where they develop over a period of one to three years before transforming into adults.
A well-executed, bloody bite can provide the sustenance for a female fly to produce several hundred eggs. (Your pain might contribute to a swarm of maggots.)
We can make fun of this natural process, but it is deadly serious for the flies. Neither is it a laughing matter for the large animals that horse flies typically target. Like the namesake blood source, horses as well as cattle are chief marks for horse flies.
Lacking hands to swat flies, these large animals are ideal blood sources for the hungry females. Knowing horse flies, we can understand why horses and cows developed long, swishing tails through the ages.
Bad horse fly infestations are known to occasionally sicken livestock. The torment of the bites will occasionally spook the animals, sometimes causing injuries when they try to flee the punishing hide-slashers.
A single biting horse fly cannot take much blood, of course. But it might mount up with repetition. Researchers have found that a swarm of horse flies feeding repeatedly on the same animal might extract as much as a quart of blood over a period of 10 days.
Horse flies are initially attracted to movement, dark colors and carbon dioxide, those factors apparently signaling an appropriate blood host is present. The carbon dioxide is related to the breath of large animal hosts.
Horse flies have been shown to be attracted to the scent of ammonia, not because it smells good, but rather because it is a dominant scent of cow urine, and where cow pee is found, cow blood is usually available, too.
Horse flies are purely daylight pests, inactive by night when other varmints take over. In fact, horse flies usually avoid shady areas in favor of direct sunlight, in part explaining why livestock prefer shade on summer days. It’s not just the heat; it’s the fly bites they want to avoid.
Other than sunlight, horse flies prefer low lying habitats, areas of standing water and moist soils for better development of the longer-living larvae. Low pastures near water with cattle or horses (or slow-reacting humans with considerable exposed skin) are places the flies can have high times.
Livestock may sometimes develop diseases, but humans rarely have any problems from horse fly bites other than the initial pain. But my, they hurt.
People can reduce their vulnerability to the skin-slicing flies by wearing light colored clothing and by dosing down with DEET-based insect repellent. Permethrin based repellent on clothing (not skin) is another great hedge against flies and most other biting pests.
For horses, cattle or other larger livestock, check with extension service or ag store experts for best options, but permethrin sprays for direct application to critter coats is probably the most basic protection.
Personally, I’ll knock myself silly swatting a horse fly that lights on me. I’d rather have a self-imposed slap than wait for that smarting slash.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
