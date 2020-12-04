The balance of Kentucky hunting for now is shifting from fur to feathers.
With the close of last weekend, Kentucky’s single most popular hunting season, the modern firearms deer season, is over. A far more sparsely attended season starts Saturday. That would be the late shotgun season for wild turkeys. Following that opening, Monday brings the second, long-running phase of Kentucky’s duck hunting season.
The late fall shotgun turkey season is a week of opportunity, Dec. 5-11, during which Kentuckians might do some u-pick hunting for birds to fill Christmas tables. It is a season during which turkeys of either sex — gobblers or hens — can be taken.
It will be the second of two fall shotgun turkey seasons, the earlier one having been in warmer, foliage-colored conditions, Oct. 24-30.
Compared to spring turkey hunting, the fall season is disadvantaged somewhat for human participants because there is no turkey breeding activities under way. Fall hunters can’t cash in on the attraction of guy turkeys to lady turkeys, using calls and decoys to lure in gobblers.
Fall hunting typically comes down to ambush hunting, with pursuers setting up along turkey travel routes along which birds pick and feed. Scouting and advance knowledge of where flocks of fall turkeys meander during days afoot play heavily in letting hunters get ahead of and intercept birds.
The advantage of the fall seasons is that hens as well as gobblers may be taken. That greatly broadens the options when a flock of yelpers comes along.
Fall turkey seasons include archery and crossbow hunting, too, and the generous limit for fall hunting opportunities covers all weapons.
The bag limit is four turkeys per hunter for the entire fall hunting period, including shotgun, archery and crossbow hunting phases. However, within that total limit, no more than two birds can be taken by shotgun.
Another restriction is that no more than one of the four birds can have a beard of more than 3 inches in length, a factor to limit the taking of adult gobblers.
Each hunter age 16 and older must have a fall turkey permit as well as an appropriate hunting license. Youth hunters 12-15 in age can hunt with a youth hunting license and a youth turkey permit. Kids younger than 12 can hunt with exemption for both hunting license and turkey permit.
Beginning Monday, waterfowl hunters can return to the bulk of Kentucky’s 60-day season for hunting ducks as well as mergansers and coots. The first four days were during the traditional Thanksgiving holiday stint, Nov. 26-29. What’s left is the prime Dec. 7-Jan. 31 stretch.
After a November that was mostly warmer than average, migratory duck numbers in western Kentucky have been mostly mediocre at best. Yet, with recent colder temperatures, prospects for more migration and increasing duck numbers at this latitude are improved.
Ground surveys during Thanksgiving week produced estimations of more than 7,300 ducks at Ballard Wildlife Management Area, about 85% of which were mallards. Meanwhile, estimates were more than 2,600 ducks at Boatwright WMA, nearly 4,000 ducks at Duck Island WMA on southern Lake Barkley, and about 2,600 ducks, too, on Doug Travis WMA in the Hickman and Carlisle counties area of the Mississippi River bottoms.
This year’s daily bag limit for ducks again is a six-duck maximum with the following species daily limits: Four mallards (only two of which can be hens), three wood ducks, two black ducks, two canvasbacks and one pintail. The scaup or “bluebill” limit is date dependent. Only one scaup may be taken in harvests Dec. 7-17. Two scaup daily can be taken Dec. 18-Jan. 31.
Mergansers are not included within the general duck limit. Counted separately, hunters may take as many as five daily, but only two hooded mergansers can be within those.
Goose hunting has been in continuously in Kentucky since Thanksgiving Day and runs through Feb. 15.
For the goose bag limit, among Canada and white-fronted geese and brant, a hunter can take five birds. There is a maximum of three Canadas, two white-fronted geese and one brant, however. For snow geese, the daily limit through the regular season is a generous 20 birds. For a “conservation reserve” season that follows beginning after the close of the traditional season, there is no harvest limit at all.
• Kentucky deer hunters, indeed, took thousands of whitetails during the recent modern gun season. Yet, the gun harvest and the overall deer harvest by all weapons was off last year’s pace when the firearms season closed last Sunday.
Early this week, following the gun season conclusion, Kentucky’s total deer harvest for the hunting year was about 125,500, including a harvest by modern firearms of slightly less than 96,000 deer.
Last year at the same point, hunters had taken about 133,000 deer, including more than 108,000 by firearms. Hunters by all methods went on to take a total of 148,395 deer during the 2019-20 hunting year, the second highest of all time. The record all-weapons harvest was 155,730 during the 2015-16 hunting year.
Deer hunting remaining this hunting year is archery and crossbow seasons through Jan. 18, the late muzzleloading firearms season Dec. 12-20 and the free youth deer hunting weekend (free in that no licenses nor deer permits are required for kid hunters) on Dec. 26-27.
• Illinois’ second round of gun deer hunting is in progress. It opened Thursday and continues through Sunday, the second phase of the state’s split season for slug-loaded shotgun and muzzleloading firearm deer hunting scheduled for Dec. 3-6.
The initial firearms hunt in Illinois was Nov. 20-22. Preliminary reports from Illinois Department of Natural Resources managers indicate hunters took 47,147 deer during that first, three-day season. That harvest was down more than 3,000 deer from the first-season harvest of 50,173 of last year.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
