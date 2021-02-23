MAYFIELD — Turns out free throws aren’t so free after all.
Multiple misses from the charity stripe and below average shooting from beyond the arc held the Mayfield Cardinals back on Tuesday night as they fell to the Calloway County Lakers 49-45.
Following the Cardinals’ second four-point loss to Calloway County this season, Mayfield head coach Payton Croft singled out his team’s struggles at the free throw line.
“Our schedule is tough at this point, and saying that, we’ve got to do the little things to win big basketball games,” Croft said. “When you’re 5-14 from the free throw line and then miss the front end of the bonus on three straight trips, that’s really 5-17. If you’re 5-17 from the free throw line and you’re expecting to win a close game, that’s not going to happen.”
The Cardinals’ matchup with the Lakers was their first home game in nearly a month thanks to a COVID-19 exposure and last week’s wintry weather.
Coming off it’s first game in 23 days — a win against Hickman County on Saturday afternoon — the Cardinals eyed a chance to stay in the win column with the Lakers visiting Joe T. Ford Jr. Court.
Mayfield went back and forth with Calloway County in the first half, trading jabs down to the last second as the Cardinals entered the break with a 25-24 edge thanks to senior forward Deangelo Brooks’ 13 first half points.
The tide changed in the fourth quarter though as Lakers senior guard Jackson Chapman remained red hot from deep.
Chapman led all scorers with 19 points including six triples.
Mayfield had its chances down the stretch but was unable to convert from the free throw line, shooting a dismal 5-for-14, missing the front end of three consecutive one-and-ones.
Brooks led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points, while senior guard Colby Kennemore was held in check all evening, finishing with just four points in the Cardinals’ loss.
Calloway 13 11 12 13—49
Mayfield 11 14 10 10—45
Calloway: Chapman 19, Garrison 13, Ray 10, Hudgin 7,
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 8 (Chapman 6 and Ray 2). Free throws: 9-17. Fouls: 17. Record: 6-8.
Mayfield: Brooks 15, Dabney 8, Stone 8, Kennemore 4, Morris 4, Fulton 2, Gammons 2, Richards 2.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 2 (Brooks and Dabney). Free throws: 5-14. Fouls: 14. Record: 7-5.
Lady Cardinals fall AGAINST Calloway lateThe Mayfield Lady Cardinals lost its third straight on Tuesday night, falling to the Calloway County Lady Lakers, 41-37.
Turnover after turnover and an abundance of missed shots from deep plagued Mayfield against Calloway County.
“We fought hard and we knew this was going to be a physical battle,” Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney said. “We didn’t have our legs, and that was obvious from the beginning. You don’t want to use any excuses, we were off, but everyone’s been off. We had good practices this week but it’s different in games when you’re beating, banging and playing four quarters, that’s different than practice. We’re proud of the girls for not laying down and continuing to fight back all the way to the end.”
Mayfield trailed throughout the first half but continued to fight, heading into halftime down 24-19.
Despite a tough scoring night, the Lady Cardinals hung around until the finish thanks to a pair of fourth quarter layups from seventh-grade guard Nya Burns.
Burns’ late baskets helped Mayfield cut the Lady Laker lead to five with just over one minute to play.
Calloway County guards Skylar Waller and Madison Futrell, along with forward Sayler Lowe combined for a 4-6 effort at the free throw line late to help seal the 41-37 win for the Lady Lakers.
Sophomore forward Addaley Smith led Mayfield in scoring with 10 points while Waller led Calloway with 19 points.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action Thursday night as they hit the road to take on the Carlisle County Lady Comets at 6 p.m.
Calloway 13 11 10 7—41
Mayfield 8 11 8 10—37
Calloway: Waller 19, Lowe 12, Futrell 7, Schumacher 3.
Field goals: 14. 3-pointers: 4 (Futrell 2, Schumacher and Waller). Free throws: 9-16. Fouls: 15. Record: 13-5.
Mayfield: Smith 10, Burns 7, Mayes 5, Sullivan 5, Duke 3, Morris 3, Lawson 2, Mandry 2.
Field goals: 11. 3-pointers: 3 (Duke, Mayes and Morris). Free throws: 12-16. Fouls: 18. Record: 8-6.
