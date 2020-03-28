The winners of last three All-Purchase girls basketball Players of the Year awards used to be rivals.
Now, they’re going to be teammates.
Calloway County senior forward Charlee Settle, who won the award last season, was voted by First Region coaches and select media members as the region’s top girls player for the second year in a row. She will also receive a $1,000 scholarship, sponsored this season by The Sun.
Settle will join Macey Turley (2016, 2018) at Murray State, where the ex-Murray Lady Tiger plays for former longtime Lady Tigers coach Rechelle Turner.
“I feel extremely blessed,” said Settle, who in her five-year career at Calloway County had 2,804 points and 1,700 rebounds. “It was one of my goals to be back-to-back Player of the Year, after I got it last year. My teammates and my coaches really helped me and pushed me this year, so that I’d be able to do that.”
The 6-foot-1 Settle averaged 20.7 points and 13 rebounds a game as a senior, hitting 49.6% of her shots from the floor and 75.4% from the line, as the Lakers posted a 19-12 record.
What stands out as a favorite memory, Settle said, is the Lady Lakers’ trip to the First Region tournament in 2016 — her first, as well as the first for Calloway coach Valerie Waller, who started with Settle in 2015 when Scott Sivills left to take the girls coaching job at McCracken County.
“That was a huge one for us,” Settle said. “It was a great moment for coach Waller and me. We both kind of came into this together at the same time. When I moved here in eighth grade is when she became the head coach. That was just a really big moment for the both of us and for the team.”
Now, it’s time to pass the torch for the Lady Lakers, where there’s still a Settle with time left to play. Reese Settle, Charlee’s younger sister, as well as Waller’s daughter Skylar are both in middle school — in eighth and seventh grades, respectively.
“I think they’re (the team) going to keep fighting,” Settle said. “Size is going to be a big issue. I was the only size we had this year. They’re all fighters. They may be tiny on the outside, but on the inside, they play like giants. There’s no doubt in my mind that next year they can make a run in the regional tournament again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.