On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Miyah Watford scored two goals for Murray State, but they would not be enough in a 5-4 loss to Mississippi at Cutchin Field. ... For Murray State football, Nigel Walton was named OVC Defensive Player of the Week, while DaQuon Green was named OVC Newcomer of the Week.
2015 — Murray won both the boys and girls First Region All “A” soccer championships. Alex Pologruto scored three goals and Liz Armstrong made five assists as the Lady Tigers routed St. Mary, 13-0. The boys game was far closer with Gustavo Leon getting both goals, including the game-winner with 10 minutes left, in a 2-1 win over St. Mary. ... Hannah Hunt scored the first goal and assisted on the last as Paducah Tilghman girls soccer beat Ballard Memorial 3-1. ... Maddy Brown served four aces and Maddie Wade made eight kills as Community Christian volleyball downed Murray 17-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19 and 16-14.
2010 — Heath graduate Matt Kreutzer scored both goals in the first half in Mid-Continent University’s 2-0 soccer victory at Asbury University.
2005 — Laura Banik and Laken Dirkes each scored two goals as Marshall County rolled past Heath, 6-1, in girls soccer. ... Rachel Caksackkar got three goals, while Kiersten Knaus and Ann Waldrop both had two in Paducah Tilghman’s 9-0 win over Hickman County. ... Lone Oak blanked St. Mary at soccer with Jacob Adams getting three goals in the boys’ 6-0 win, while Katie Rorer and Abby Hart provided the offense in the 2-0 win for the girls. ... Wade Boss made nine saves for Reidland in a scoreless tie with Murray.
2000 — Ryan Beck ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns as Marshall County dealt Paducah Tilghman its first loss of the football season, 34-18, at Carroll Traylor Stadium. ... Quarterback Eric East threw one touchdown pass and ran in another as Lone Oak snapped a 25-game losing streak in Class 3A First District play with a 27-20 victory at Muhlenberg North. ... Lawrence Arnold ran for 68 yards and caught four passes for 35 yards as Ballard Memorial blanked Heath 27-0.
1995 — Paducah Tilghman won the 600th game in program history with a 30-7 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins and former Tornado coach Allan Cox. ... Jason Moore rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns as Lone Oak blanked Reidland, 19-0. ... Derek Warford ran for one touchdown and threw for another as Heath dominated Ballard Memorial, 42-13.
1990 — Browning Nagle and Jeff Brohm each threw two touchdown passes as Louisville destroyed Murray State 68-0 for the second worst loss in Racer football history. ... Adam Beth and Chris Young had the goals for Paducah Tilghman in a 2-1 win at Calloway County. ... Kris and Rick Straub shot 66 to win the Paducah-McCracken County United Way Golf Scramble at Paxton Park.
1980 — Rod Curl birdied the second playoff hole to win the Pro-Celebrity golf tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club. ... Paducah Tilghman trails Bowling Green by a single point in 4A in the latest AP high school football poll.
