soccer
OWENSBORO — McCracken County opened its boys soccer season at Daviess County on Monday. Gavin O’Donley made four saves and neither team scored in the first half, but his Mustang teammates could not keep up in a 5-0 loss to the Panthers.
Mayfield also host Caldwell County in boys soccer and triumphed 4-1.
VOLLEYBALLLivingston Central started its volleyball season with a battle of Cardinal squads in Mayfield. The hosts emerged victorious 25-12, 25-14 and 25-18.
