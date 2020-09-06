On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Jayden Stinson threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first quarter to give Mayfield a lead it would not relinquish in its 38-20 win at Paducah Tilghman. It is the Cardinals’ 14th consecutive win over the Tornado. ... After season-opening losses to Paducah Tilghman and Bowling Green, McCracken County ruined Graves County’s home opener with a 65-26 triumph. Hunter Bradley ran for 322 yards for the Mustangs.
2015 — McCracken County, led by Chase Korte with a 69, won the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Country Club by 10 strokes over second-place Mayfield.
2005 — Lone Oak swept Heath in a soccer doubleheader. Abby Hart made her penalty kick and Brittany Andrews got the other goal in the girls’ 2-1 win. Tim Burnett assisted on both Flash goals in the first half of the boys’ 3-1 victory. ... Blake Cvengros netted two goals in the St. Mary boys’ 3-2 win over Reidland. ... In golf, Heath swept Hickman County and Ballard Memorial in a tri-meet at Ballard County Country Club with Matt Poat and Kelsie Whitworth the medalists for the Pirates and Lady Pirates.
2000 — Paducah’s Ryan Cochran tied for eighth at an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Mobile, Ala. ... Dane Blythe scored two goals in the first half, as Heath edged Mayfield, 3-2, in boys soccer.
1995 — In her first U.S. Open appearance, Reidland’s Jackie Trail, 14, lost to Denisa Chladkova of the Czech Republic 6-0, 6-0. ... April Freeman made a hat trick with three goals for Reidland in a 7-0 victory over Caldwell County. ... In high school golf, Paducah Tilghman (155) topped Lone Oak (171) and Hickman County (177) in a tri-meet at Rolling Hills with John Bell shooting 37 for the Tornado. ... St. Mary defeated Fulton City, 157-178, as Andy Whiting and Kenny Mason both shot 38 for the Vikings and Charles Willoughby did the same for the Bulldogs.
1990 — Calloway County graduate Sam Taylor continues his family’s baseball tradition as he was named Player of the Year for the Spartansburg (S.C.) Phillies, Philadelphia’s Class A affiliate in the South Atlantic League. ... Erick Baker scored the first two goals as St. Mary trounced Lone Oak, 6-1. ... Robert Stewart netted the first two and last two goals for a total of four in Reidland’s 7-1 victory over Heath.
1980 — Mike Gottfried won his first season opener as Murray State football coach in a 19-6 decision over Southeast Missouri State at Stewart Stadium. Gino Gibbs threw two touchdown passes for the Racers. ... Freddie Lancaster of the Calvert City Country Club fired a 70 at Benton Country Club to lead the first round of the Marshall County Men’s Invitational.
1970 — Sonny Kirkpatrick of Memphis rolled a 245 in his final game to win $500 and the Stroh’s Open Classic at Cardinal Lanes.
