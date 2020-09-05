On this date in local sports ...
2019 — McCracken County scored three unanswered goals in the first half and Reese Bohde kept it going for the Mustangs with the first two in the second half of a 6-1 victory over Paducah Tilghman. ... In the girls’ game between the rivals, Hillary Hollowell scored in each half as the Lady Mustangs won 5-1. ... Natalie Landsen scored 20 assists and Katelyn Shumaker made 10 kills as Paducah Tilghman volleyball swept St. Mary 25-9, 25-13 and 25-11.
2015 — It was all about the offense at the Eagles Invitational soccer event in Mayfield. Kyle Bleidt scored three goals off Caleb Lynch assists as Trigg County cruised past Mayfield 9-1. Rodrigo Garcia, Drew Jackson and Brady Wetherington each scored two goals as Graves County routed Fort Campbell 11-1. In the championship game, Garcia netted half the Eagle goals in an 8-2 triumph over the Wildcats.
2010 — Shortly after getting cut by the Carolina Panthers, former Paducah Tilghman quarterback Hunter Cantwell was signed by the Baltimore Ravens.
2000 — John Mattingly scored the winning goal for Paducah Tilghman in a 2-1 win over St. Mary. ... Todd Belcher made the winning penalty kick for Lone Oak in a 3-2 shootout win over Calloway County. ... Lone Oak’s girls also beat Calloway 2-1 on a score from Katie Shelbourne. ... Paducah’s Larry Albritton won the 50-singles title at the Kentucky Hardcourt Tennis Championships in Bowling Green, then teamed with Tom Aguilera of Louisville to win the 50-doubles title.
1995 — Dan Langhi has attracted the attention of some of the biggest names in college basketball as he prepares for his senior year at Marshall County. ... Chris Sivels got the game-winner in Paducah Tilghman’s 3-2 victory over Heath, while their girls teams played to a scoreless tie. ... Jessica McAnnar scored three goals and assisted the other as St. Mary beat Marshall County, 4-1.
1985 — Paducah native Eddie Haas said the collapse of the Atlanta Braves’ starting pitching staff led to his recent dismissal as manager. ... Kenneth Averill swept Steve Gillibaine 6-0, 6-0 as Paducah Community College opened its tennis season with a 9-0 romp over Kaskasia College of Centralia, Ill.
1970 — Ed Burnett carried the ball 19 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns as Lone Oak earned a 26-20 triumph over Bruceton, Tenn. ... After five years coaching college football, Paducah’s Leeman Bennett has reached the NFL as the offensive backs coach for the St. Louis Cardinals.
