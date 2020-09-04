On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Trigg County quarterback Cam Jordan was named Player of the Week by The Paducah Sun for scoring four rushing touchdowns and throwing for two more scores in a 51-14 win over Fort Campbell. ... The upcoming Murray State-Georgia football game will be a homecoming with about 20% of the Racer roster born and raised in Georgia, plus Murray coach Mitch Stewart was recruited by Georgia ‘s Kirby Smart.
2015 — Paducah Tilghman grabbed a 14-7 lead on Mayfield in the first quarter thanks to two touchdown passes from Jesse Dunigan to Sayveon McEwen. Landon Arnett then led the Cardinal comeback with 226 passing yards for three touchdowns in the 37-14 Mayfield victory, the Cards’ 10th in a row in this grand rivalry. ... Cash Jones threw for four touchdowns as McCracken County rolled 54-14 at Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... In soccer, St. Mary’s Ashley Dunn scored three goals for the hat trick in the girls’ 9-1 victory over Dawson Springs, while Matthew Austin netted two as the boys managed a 4-4 tie with Dawson Springs.
2010 — Margaret Thomas scored nine goals over three games as Marshall County dominated its Lady Marshal Classic with wins over Daviess County (9-3), Heath (5-3) and Dyersburg, Tenn. (10-0). ... Paducah Tilghman’s Hunter Cantwell was cut by the Carolina Panthers, while Murray High grad Tim Masthay will be the punter for the Green Bay Packers.
2005 — Murray State men’s basketball finished its Canadian exhibition tour with a 67-63 win over Carleton University. Trey Pearson led the way with 17 points.
1995 — Mayfield’s Randy Sellers dominated the UMP Late Model 2000 Series feature race, while Paducah’s Randy Ellington took second in the street stock feature race at the Clarksville (Tenn.) Speedway.
1990 — Brian Mudd scored a pair of goals as Lone Oak topped Heath 3-1. ... Adam Beth had all the goals for Paducah Tilghman as the Tornado held off a late Hopkinsville rally for the 3-2 win. ... Michael Cissell had both goals for St. Mary in a 5-2 loss to Marshall County. ... In the Kentucky AP football poll, Paducah Tilghman is No. 1 Class 3A, while Mayfield leads Class 2A.
1975 — Paducah Community College narrowly won a golf match against John A. Logan 316-217 at Paxton Park. Hank Dallam was the medalist for the Indians with a 73, while Mark Kneer made a putt off the 18th green to clinch it.
1970 — Paducah Tilghman began its 50th football season and first under new coach Dan Haley with a 19-0 win over visiting Nelson County. Dartanya Hill scored two touchdowns on short runs for the Tornado.
