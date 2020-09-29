On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Jack Flaherty allowed only two hits and struck out six Chicago Cubs in seven innings as the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title with a 9-0 victory in the season finale. ... Miyah Watford made two assists in the first half and scored a goal in the second as Murray State women's soccer blanked Southeast Missouri, 5-0, at Cutchin Field.
2015 — Bailey Tyree of Marshall County beat Teri Doss of Paducah Tilghman by five strokes to win the girls First Region golf championship. The Lady Marshals also won the team title by 13 strokes over McCracken County. ... Ashley Zimmerman recovered enough from a knee injury to score both goals late in the Lady Mustangs' 2-0 win over Paducah Tilghman at Jetton Field. ... St. Mary swept a soccer doubleheader with Webster County as Sophie Cook, Ashley Dunn and Emily Meredith each made a hat trick in the Lady Vikings' 9-1 win. John MacCauley had a goal and two assists in the boys' 5-2 victory.
2005 — Brittany Andrews scored two goals for Lone Oak, including the game-winner with eight minutes to go, in a 3-2 win over Paducah Tilghman. Lone Oak outshot Tilghman in the boys game, but Nick Lahr made six saves for the Tornado in a 4-1 triumph. ... In volleyball, Jennifer Franklin scored nine kills and Alyse Dresden added 17 assists as Paducah Tilghman beat Heath, 25-21 and 25-18.
2000 — After misplacing his jersey and stepping into the quarterback position for an injured Quemar Daniels, Ahmona Maxwell ran for three touchdowns and scored a fourth on special teams for Paducah Tilghman in a 47-15 triumph at Lone Oak's homecoming. ... Brian Behrendt threw three touchdowns and returned a fumble for a fourth as Reidland blanked Muhlenberg South, 45-0. ... Anthony Cogdell and Thomas Olive both ran for two touchdowns in the first half as Murray rolled past Heath, 42-20.
1995 — Josh Blackmon, son of Paducah Tilghman football coach Bob Blackmon, recovered a Lone Oak fumble and returned it 62 yards for the score that put the contest out of reach in a 42-21 Tornado victory. ... Derek Warford threw two touchdown passes to Henry Cathey, who returned a kickoff 53 yards for the final score, in a 34-13 Heath victory over South Hopkins. ... Lee Peeler and Micah Cope ran for the touchdowns, but Reidland missed one field goal and had three more blocked in a crushing 14-13 loss to Crittenden County.
1980 — When Quentin Marshall of Paducah Tilghman faces Marcus Moss and Mayfield at War Memorial Stadium for the 70th football game between the rivals, it will be a battle of state poll leaders. The Tornado received all the first place votes in the Class 4A rankings, while the Cardinals got eight of the nine lead votes in 2A. ... Murray State's Terry Love will play for the East squad at the Shriners East-West All-Star football game in January at Stanford University.
1970 — Dan Issel led the way with 24 points and Warren Armstrong added 23 as the Kentucky Colonels defeated the Memphis Pros, 108-107, in an ABA exhibition game played in a packed Paducah Tilghman gymnasium. Former North Marshall and Vanderbilt star Bob Warren scored six points for the Pros. ... St. Mary beat Metropolis, 22-37, in a cross country meet on the road. Steve and Jimmy Albert finished 1-2 for the Vikings.
