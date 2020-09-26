On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Since switching her cleats, Molly Thomas has scored three goals for McCracken County girls soccer, including one in a 2-0 win over Paducah Tilghman at Mercy Health Field. ... Jack Roof had a goal and an assist as St. Mary boys soccer recorded its third consecutive shutout, 3-0, over Lyon County. ... Aubrey Thomas scored 27 assists and Makenzie Mason made 12 kills as McCracken County volleyball won 25-11, 25-14 and 25-12 at Paducah Tilghman. ... Kayla Stevens was 23-for-23 in serving and Alaya Murphy made 12 kills for Community Christian in a 25-15, 25-22 and 25-6 win over Mayfield.
2015 — Murray's boys and girls soccer teams both lost in the semifinals of the State All "A" Classic in Frankfort on penalty kick shootouts. Cole Riley had the only boys goal in a 1-0 win over Louisville Holy Cross before a 1-0 loss to Sayre. Lydia Grogan and Alex Pologruto got all the Lady Tiger goals in a 4-2 win over Louisville Collegiate before a 2-1 loss to Lexington Christian.
2010 — Russ Cochran shot 71 in the final round to win the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., and pick up a $315,000 paycheck.
2005 — Caldwell County sixth-grader Emma Talley won the First Region girls golf tournament by two strokes over Caroline Cash of Graves County and three strokes over Christine Cash of Heath. All three qualified for the upcoming state tournament in Ledbetter. ... Ross Wagner scored a pair of goals for Paducah Tilghman in a 8-0 boys soccer romp over Reidland. In the girls' game between those schools, the Lady Hounds' Leigh Ann Bailey and the Lady Tornado's Rachel Caksackkar got the goals in a 1-1 tie. ... Katie Graves made the penalty kick for Heath in a 1-0 win over St. Mary.
2000 — Ryan Cochran of St. Mary edged Brett Jones of Paducah Tilghman by one stroke to win the boys First Region golf championship at Calvert City Country Club. ... Dane Blythe and Justin Lewis each scored two goals as Heath rolled past Lone Oak, 5-1. ... Marcus West made five saves for St. Mary in a 2-0 loss to Mayfield. ... Paducah Tilghman graduate George Wilson will miss the rest of the Arkansas football season with a separated right shoulder.
1995 — Willis Cheaney, a graduate of Murray and Kentucky Wesleyan, was invited to a preseason camp by the NBA's Utah Jazz.
1990 — Lee Ann Massey won the girls' 12 championship at the Carl Perkins Open tennis tournament in Jackson, Tenn., 6-1, 6-2, over Sarah Smith of Jackson.
1985 — Top-seeded Kevin Moran beat Kenny Jones, 7-5, 7-5, to help PCC defeat Kaskaskia in a men's tennis meet.
1970 — Rick Fisher gained 135 yards on 22 carries for Murray State, but Tennessee Tech scored 14 points in the fourth quarter for the 21-7 victory in Cookeville, Tenn.
