On this date in local sports:
2019 — After throwing for five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-7 romp over Graves County, Mayfield quarterback Jayden Stinson was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week.
2015 — Clinging to a one-point lead after three quarters, Caldwell County poured it on in the fourth with Javonte Riley running for two scores and Derrick Lamb returning an interception for another score in a 46-27 victory over Paducah Tilghman in Princeton. ... Zy'Aire Hughes ran 189 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as McCracken County rolled past Daviess County, 50-22.
2010 — Caldwell County junior golfer Emma Talley is getting ready to represent her country as part of a 12-girl team playing the Junior Ryder Cup in Scotland. Her absence also makes for a wide open field at the upcoming First Region golf tournament at Paxton Park. ... Paducah's Russ Cochran shot a 67 for a four-stroke lead going into the final round of the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.
2005 — Heath's boys and Murray's girls were the runners-up at the State All "A" soccer tournament in Frankfort. Dustin Davis scored the only goal in the Pirates' 1-0 semifinal win over Owensboro Catholic, but Heath fell 2-1 to Bishop Brossart in the finals. The Lady Tigers won their semifinal over Sayre, 2-1, but lost the title to Newport Catholic Central, 4-0.
2000 — John Semeraro scored twice in the second half for Paducah Tilghman in a 3-1 boys soccer win over Reidland. ... Paducah Tilghman graduate George Wilson injured his shoulder during Arkansas' 28-21 victory over Alabama.
1995 — St. Mary dominated its own cross country invitational with Adrienne Lima and Jackie Wagner finishing 1-2 for the Lady Vikings. ... St. Mary also swept a soccer doubleheader with Heath. Chad Willett and Nathan Hyberger got the Viking goals in the boys' 2-1 win, while Lindsay Robinson netted the only goal in the win over the Lady Pirates. ... Joe Mike of Mayfield won the UMP Late Model feature race at Purchase Raceway Park.
1990 — With Lee Hook the coach of Reidland boys soccer and his son Ashley Hook a wing-forward for Paducah Tilghman, a recent soccer match between the schools became a family affair. The Greyhounds took sole possession of first place in the First District with a 4-1 win. ... With 12 minutes left in the game, Nathan Harris fired a corner shot into the net for the only goal in a 1-0 Heath win over Lone Oak, the first-ever district win for the Pirates.
1980 — Just five years after its first varsity football game, Ballard Memorial is poised for a big season with quarterback Roy Dunning, tailback Kreg Denton and fullback Danny Logsdon excelling under coach Ben Sydboten.
1970 — Goerge Wilson scored the winning touchdown on a 15-yard sweep midway through the fourth quarter of Paducah Tilghman's 14-7 win at Hopkinsville. ... Ed Burnett scored touchdowns on a run and a 60-yard kickoff return as Lone Oak downed North Marshall, 28-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.