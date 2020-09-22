On this date in local sports ...
2019 — The St. Louis Cardinals clinched their first playoff berth in four years with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. It also completed the Cards' first four-game sweep at the Friendly Confines in nearly a century. ... St. Mary's Rocco Zakutney won medalist honors at the Christian County Invitational on the second playoff, while the Vikings were second only to Clarksville in the team competition. Trigg County was third. ... Graves County won the boys team title, while Trigg County took the girls crown at the 5K Eagle Classic in Mayfield. Trigg's Austin Cavanaugh won the boys' race, while Crittenden's Kate Keller won the girls'.
2015 — Abby Taylor connected from just outside the box with 14 minutes to go for the only score in Graves County's 1-0 girls soccer win at McCracken County. In the boys' game between these schools, Jeremy Latham struck first for the Mustangs, but Rodrigo Garcia struck back in the second half for the Eagles as they settled for a 1-1 tie. ... St. Mary swept Ballard Memorial in soccer as John MacCauley netted two in the boys' 4-1 win, while Ashley Dunn and Sophie Cook got the goals in the Lady Vikings' 2-0 triumph. ... In golf, Massac County won a boys match over McCracken County, 160-164, at Paxton Park with Massac's Brock Burnham medalist at 35.
2010 — St. Mary won a boys golf match with Heath and Ballard Memorial at the Country Club of Paducah. Matthew Zakutney medaled for the Vikings at 35.
2005 — As Mayfield and Paducah Tilghman prepare for their annual football game, Andrew Warmath helped the Tornado beat the Cardinals on the Bill Hale Field with two first half goals in a 4-1 soccer victory. In the girls soccer game between these rivals, Alex Brown got both the goals for the Lady Cardinals in a 2-0 win.
2000 — Derrick Parrott, Terrence Biggers and Derrick Jackson each ran for over 100 yards as Mayfield blanked Paducah Tilghman, 25-0, at War Memorial Stadium. ... With coach Robert Dew out after a heart attack earlier in the week, Heath's Corey Turner ran for 119 yards and the Pirates turned three McLean County turnovers into touchdowns for a 25-7 triumph. ... Ryan Long's 54-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner for Reidland in a 27-26 thriller at Fulton City.
1995 — Mike Bright and Gerald Lunsford each ran for over 100 yards, and Mayfield held Paducah Tilghman to less than 100 yards total offense for the 28-0 shutout at McRight Field. It is the Cardinals' first win over the Tornado in four years and the 600th win in program history. ... James Dickey made the only pass he attempted for Heath a great one as his 21-yard scoring strike to Brent Charles with 4:06 left proved the game-winner in a 26-21 triumph at home against Lone Oak. ... Kevin Pepler ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to help Reidland pull away at Fulton City, 25-6. ... Paducah's Russ Cochran shot 64 for a share of the lead at the Quad City Classic in Coal Valley, Ill.
1990 — In a game delayed a day by bad weather, Derek Todd rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown, but Heath could not overcome a solid Fort Campbell start in a 17-14 home loss. ... In soccer, Matt DiCicco's goal proved the game-winner for St. Mary in a 3-2 win over Hopkinsville. Colby Mayes had the only Reidland goal in a 2-1 loss to Marshall County.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield remain top-ranked in Class 4A and 2A, respectively, in the latest AP Kentucky high school football polls.
1970 — David Buckingham, a sophomore on the Murray State golf team, won the Inter-City Tournament between members of the Oaks and the Calloway County Country Clubs with a two-round total of 140 over both courses. ... In cross country, Paducah Tilghman defeated Cape Girardeau Central, 18-41, with Tony Welch winning with a 10:48 time on the 2-mile course at Paxton Park. ... St. Mary defeated Christian County, 18-42, in Hopkinsville with brothers James and Steve Albert finishing 1-2 for the Vikings.
