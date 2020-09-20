2019 — Hunter Bradley ran for three touchdowns and Franklin Hayes caught two scoring strikes from Elijah Wheat as McCracken County rolled 42-6 at Marshall County. Jayden Freeman ran for touchdowns while quarterback Darionte Ragsdale ran for one score and threw for another as Paducah Tilghman veat Calloway County 45-21. Jayden Stinson threw five touchdown passes — two of those to Diaz Perry — as part of a 316 yard night in Mayfield’s 48-7 romp over Graves County.
2015 — Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes, but got sacked seven times as the Cleveland Browns beat the Tennessee Titans 28-14. Future Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles completed just 17 of his 32 passes for 150 yards as the St. Louis Rams lost to the Washington Redskins 24-10 in Landover, Maryland. David Glass won the “A” Flight at the Texas Roadhouse/Credit Bureau Systems Tri-State Seniors Golf Tournament at Paxton Park with a 143; six strokes over second-place Scotty Parker.
2010 — Eliza Clark scored one goal and assisted fellow Paducah Tilghman senior erica De La Paz on the other as the Lady Tornado marked senior night with a 2-0 soccer win over St. Mary. In boys soccer, Samuel Sims picked up two assists as Graves County blanked Community Christian 3-0. Jarod Burnett had the only goal for Reidland while Austin Byrum netted three in UHA’s 5-1 victory. Heath won a boys golf math with Lone Oak 160-172 at Silos Country Club with Chad Behbehani the medalist for the Pirates at 37. Alexis and Ali Taylor each made 12 kills for Paducah Tilghman in a 22-25, 25-22 and 25-10 win over Community Christian. Joseph Burnett “Joe” Holland, a Marshall County native who was a member of UK’s first national championship basketball team in 1948, died at the age of 84.
2005 —Heath swept Lone Oak in soccer as Laura Knott scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Lady Pirates while Dustin Davis scored one goal and made three assists in the boys’ 5-1 triumph. St. Mary won a boys golf meet with Heath and Massac County at the Country Club of Paducah with Case Cochran leading the way with a 35. Donnie Rudolph, coordinator of education at WKCTC, is organizing a club basketball team for the school the first team there since the then-PCC folded its basketball team in the late ‘80s.
2000 — Jim Edmonds cracked a grand-slam in the third inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 11-6 at Busch Stadium to clinch the NL Central championship, the first major league team this season to clinch a playoff berth. Paducah’s Phil Roof is done managing the Salt Lake City Buzz, after the Triple-A baseball team ended its affiliation with the Minnesota Twins in favor of the Anaheim Angels. Pete Haywood of Almo shot 146 over two rounds to tie for fifth at the Kentucky Senior Open in Louisville.
1995 — Paducah’s Steve Finley is nursing a strained groin while his San Diego Padres are contending for the NL Wild Card. Lone Oak beat Ballard Memorial 155-165 in a boys golf match at Rolling Hills. Justin Gosa led the Flash with a 35.
1990 — Tom Scott is leading a young Paducah Flood rugby team that will soon host a five-team tournament on a field just outside of Brooks Stadium. Heath alum Jamie Jones and Marshall County alum Kent McIntyre will return to west Kentucky when Eastern Illinois plays college football at Murray State this Saturday. Paducah Tilghman alum Curt Cromwell, now a walk-on at the University of Louisville, will travel with the team to West Virginia as a back-up punter.
1980 — With about five minutes left, Murray State fullback Tony Lester scored on a one-yard run for the only touchdown in Murray State’s 13-9 win at Louisville. Dave Betz provided all the Cardinal offense with three field goals. St. MAry finished 11th at the Owensboro Cross Country Invitational with Randy Tinsley the top Viking finisher in 32nd. Western Kentucky, the defending OVC cross-country champs, won a meet at Murray State 19-40 with the Toppers’ Larry Cuzzort beating the Racers’ Chris Bunyon by four seconds.
