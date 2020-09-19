On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Dylan Deweese scored both the goals for the McCracken County boys in a 2-0 soccer win at Hopkinsville. ... The Lady Mustangs also excelled against Pennyrile competition as Hillary Hollowell scored three goals for the hat trick in a 7-0 triumph over Christian County. ... Joey Eggemeyer and Jack Roof each scored two goals in St. Mary's 7-0 win over Muhlenberg County. ... Brennan Larimer and Ivan Aburto had the goals for Paducah Tilghman in a 2-0 victory over Christian County. ... McCracken County dominated a boys golf match at Murray with Connor Kirkham the medalist at 33.
2015 — Cash Jones threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as McCracken County rolled past Lift for Life Academy, 55-20. ... Caleb Perry and Carlos Flowers both left McCracken County's 3-2 win over Calloway County with injured shins. ... Graves County harriers Marcos Macias and Carley Dowdy won the boys and girls races at the St. Mary Cross Country Invitational.
2010 — Princeton golfer Roy Boisture shot 138 over two rounds to win the Texas Roadhouse/Credit Bureau Systems Tri-State Seniors golf tournament at Paxton Park. ... Sawyer York scored two goals as Marshall County ended the River City Classic with a 4-2 win over Lone Oak.
2005 — Andrew Warmath scored three goals and made two assists as Paducah Tilghman boys soccer blanked St. Mary 7-0. ... In girls soccer, Alicia Green scored winning goal for Reidland in its 2-1 match with Heath. ... St. Mary downed Trigg County by another 2-1 tally on a goal from Taylor Kuehn. ... Dean Bechtold and Grant Price each shot 35 as Heath beat Lone Oak in a boys golf match at Silos Golf Club.
2000 — Heath boys soccer trailed at the half, but got a goal and an assist from Matt Alexander to come from behind and beat Reidland 4-2. ... John Semeraro got all the goals for Paducah Tilghman in 3-1 win over Lone Oak. ... On the girls' side, Megan McCallon and Katie Green combined for nine saves as Paducah Tilghman beat Caldwell County 4-0 for its first loss of the season. ... Kelly Willett had a goal and two assists for St. Mary in a 4-0 win over Graves County.
1995 — Adam Preston netted three goals in the first half as Paducah Tilghman dominated Reidland 5-1. ... Paul Campbell scored twice within the first 10 minutes as Heath beat Lone Oak 3-2. ... Luke Martin got the only goal of the game as St. Mary won at Caldwell County. ... In girls' action, Jenny Boles scored both goals as Lone Oak downed Heath 2-1. ... Jessica McAnnar assisted on the first goal and scored the final two in St. Mary's 3-1 win at Caldwell County.
1990 — Murray football Rick Fisher announced his team would not play Mayfield next year, citing a lack of competitiveness on the Tigers' part.
1985 — Michelle York and Rhonda Hooper, who played for Paducah Community College's women's tennis team in the national tournament for two years, helped Freed-Hardeman defeat the Indians 7-2 in a Paducah match.
1970 — Daviess County won its first football game over Paducah Tilghman in four tries, 8-0 in Owensboro. Doug Zuerner completed a 28-yard pass to David Crowe for the game's lone touchdown.
