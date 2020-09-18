On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Fulton County running back Caleb Kimble was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week for gaining 408 yards and scoring four touchdowns in a win over Webster County. ... Marshall County defeated McCracken County and Murray in a girls golf match at Paxton Park. The Lady Mustangs' Jessica Stephens and the Lady Marshals' Kenley Luksic shared medalist honors at 37.
2015 — Sayveon McEwen ran for 415 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Jesse Dunigan threw one touchdown pass and ran for another score as Paducah Tilghman dominated, 49-7, at Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... Landon Arnett threw five touchdown passes for Mayfield in a 46-14 win over Graves County. ... Isaiah Tucker ran for one touchdown and caught another as Murray routed Marshall County, 38-7.
2010 — Cole Ousley threw for 340 yards and five touchdowns for Lone Oak in a 52-8 romp at Caldwell County. ... Heath boys soccer went 2-1 at the inaugural River City Classic, defeating Sikeston (Mo.) 6-2 and Lexington Tates Creek 5-3 but lost 2-0 to Greenwood. The Pirates were without injured stars Ryan Corrigan and Andrew Davis in the loss. ... Eliza Clark, Kirby Clark and Erin Jones netted the goals in Paducah Tilghman's 3-0 soccer win over Christian County. ... Lone Oak girls golf won the Graves County Invitational with Anna Hack the medalist at 70.
2005 — Blair Lane scored a goal and two assists as the Murray girls advanced in the All "A" Tournament with a 4-1 section win over Lyon County.
2000 — Murray has delayed its football homecoming activities and soccer games for the week following the death of girls soccer star Mallary France in a Saturday night automobile accident. ... Chris Reck made a natural hat trick for St. Mary by scoring the first three goals in a 6-0 win over Union County. ... Austin Davis scored two goals while Matt Alexander and Dane Blythe each made two assists for Heath in a 6-1 romp at Graves County. ... After regulation and overtime produced no goals, Reidland's girls beat Heath 4-2 in a penalty kick shootout.
1995 — Paul Campbell scored off a corner kick late in the second half as Heath beat Caldwell County, 3-2. ... Zoe Garey scored the only goal and Shelley Schaberg made seven saves in Heath's girls soccer win over Caldwell County. ... April Freeman got the hat trick with three goals for Reidland in a 5-2 win over Paducah Tilghman.
1990 — David Chalke scored the winning goal for Reidland midway through the second half of its 3-2 win over St. Mary. ... Aaron Dugger and Jay Newton each scored three goals as Calloway County handled Lone Oak, 8-1.
1980 — Lee Barron, formerly of the ASL Cleveland Cobras and the Port Vale, England football club, is trying to bring soccer to west Kentucky as coach of the Murray Soccer Club and an instructor at a six-week clinic sponsored by the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department.
1970 — David Stephens ran for two touchdowns for Lone Oak while the defense limited Fulton County to 19 total yards in a 34-0 blanking in Hickman.
