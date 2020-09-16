On this date in local sports ...
2019 — After decommitting from the University of Kentucky over the summer, Paducah Tilghman right-handed pitcher Jackson Fristoe has signed with Mississippi State. ... In high school soccer, Kiefer Court and Chase Riley each scored two goals as Marshall County's boys blanked Graves County. 4-0. In the girls game between the schools, Ellie Carter got both goals for the Lady Eagles, but the Lady Marshals pulled off a 3-2 overtime win in a PK shootout.
2015 — For gaining 200 yards on 33 carries in a win over Calloway County, Marshall County's Dalton Nelson was named the Paducah Sun Player of the Week. ... Brian Wilhelm scored half the goals for Calloway County in an 8-0 triumph over St. Mary.
2010 — Caldwell County volleyball coach Sue Stone hopes the rest of the state will show west Kentucky some respect after her team won the All "A" Classic, the first time any public school has won a state volleyball title. ... Reidland running back Collin Spink was named the Paducah Sun Player of the Week for gaining 215 and scoring the touchdown in a 10-7 victory over Webster County. ... Elizabeth McSparin nailed a pair of penalty kicks to help Heath down Paducah Tilghman, 3-1. The boys game between those schools was not as close as Chase Caldwell scored three for the Pirates in an 6-0 romp.
2005 — Clint Tilford's 45-yard run early in the third quarter proved to be the winning touchdown in Heath's 21-19 victory over Lone Oak. ... In other high school games, Alan Williams rushed for 239 yards as Marshall County blanked Murray, 26-0, at Ty Holland Field. ... Blake Rust ran for 140 yards and four scores as Mayfield dominated at Union County, 44-6.
2000 — St. Mary swept a soccer doubleheader with Reidland, as Lindsay Erickson scored the game-winner in the girls' 2-1 victory. The boys won by that same score on an OT winner from Ed Zellmer. ... Baker Gardner's TD with 1:48 to go lifted Muhlenberg South over Heath, 14-7. ... St. Mary graduate Chris Haas is still the top third base prospect for the St. Louis Cardinals despite an injury-marred season in Triple-A.
1995 — Derrick Cullors ran for 252 yards and three touchdowns as Murray State improved to 3-0 with a 34-0 romp over Southeast Missouri State. ... Tommy Jones scored the final goal for Heath in a 3-3 tie at Henderson County. ... St. Mary's girls beat Owensboro Catholic, 1-0, on a goal by Jessica McAnnar.
1980 — St. Mary won a boys cross-country meet against Trigg County, Paducah Tilghman and Heath with Sammy Love of the Wildcats the top harrier. Trigg won its girls meet against St. Mary with Margaret Hendrix winning for the Lady Wildcats.
1970 — Tony Welch completed the two-mile course at Paxton Park in 10:49 to help Paducah Tilghman win a cross country meet against Trigg County. ... Alice Fisher was the medalist after a two-day fall golf tournament at Rolling Hills. Mary Jane Harris took the same honor at Paxton Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.