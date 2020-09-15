On this date in local sports ...
2019 — In the St. Mary Cross Country Invitational, Paducah Tilghman had the top local finisher, as Jake Taylor was second among the boys in 17:44.01, while Madeline Strenge was third for the girls in 21:37.31. ... Marshall County girls golf edged South Warren by one stroke to win the Graves County Invitational at Mayfield-Graves Country Club. Savannah Howell was the medalist for the Lady Marshals with a 67.
2015 — McCracken County blanked Ballard Memorial in soccer with Caleb Perry scoring three goals in the boys' 10-0 win, while Maddye Rice did the same in the girls' 9-0 win. ... Calloway County also did a double-blanking on St. Mary with Brian Wilhelm netting three goals in a 9-0, as Kallie Garrison and Reagan Pittenger each scored twice in the Lady Lakers' 8-0 win. ... With several seniors missing, Murray freshman Parker Greer picked up the slack with the first two goals in a 4-2 girls soccer victory over Marshall County. Marshall returned the favor with a 4-3 boys win despite two goals from the Tigers' Cole Riley.
2010 — Marshall County graduate and Murray State sophomore Patrick Newcomb was named Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week for winning the Wasioto Winds Fall Kick-Off in Pineville. ... St. Mary won a boys golf meet in Ledbetter against Heath, Reidland and Trigg County. Nick Thompson and Matthew Zakutney shared medalist honors at 35.
2005 — Tasha Trampe made 10 saves for Reidland and Katelyn Halicks had six for Lone Oak as their girls soccer game ended in a scoreless tie. ... The boys game was a different story, as Jason Adams scored twice in the Flash's 4-0 win over the Greyhounds. ... St. Mary beat Heath and Lone Oak in a boys golf meet at the Country Club of Paducah with Case Cochran leading the way with a 34.
2000 — Ryan Childs kicked three field goals and ran a blocked field goal in for a touchdown as Reidland won its first game of the season, 29-14 over Webster County. ... Quemar Daniels ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as Paducah Tighman routed Muhlenberg North, 51-15. ... Tony Ryan threw three touchdowns and ran for two more as Calloway County dominated Lone Oak, 40-3.
1995 — A short touchdown run from Craig Hamilton proved to be the game-winner for Heath in a 14-13 decision over Marshall County. ... Sam Arnett threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as Calloway County stopped Lone Oak, 41-14. ... Allen Thompson rushed for two scores as Murray downed Reidland, 27-7. Brandon Warfield ran for 43 yards and threw for 147, but Paducah Tilghman fell at Edwardsville, Ill., 34-19.
1990 — In high school boys soccer, Adam Beth netted the game-winner with three minutes left in overtime as Paducah Tilghman beat Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Notre Dame, 4-3. ... Michael Cissell made the hat trick with three goals for St. Mary in a 6-0 triumph over Owensboro Catholic.
1980 — After a 27-6 victory over Owensboro the previous Friday, Paducah Tilghman returned to the top spot in the AP Kentucky high school football polls for Class 4A. Mayfield retained the lead in 2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.