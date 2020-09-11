On this date in local sports ...
2019 — McCracken County running back Hunter Bradley was named Paducah Sun Player of the Week after running for 328 yards and five touchdowns in a 65-26 win over Graves County.
2015 — After Zy'Aire Hughes got the ball to the Mayfield 1, Quamea Jones scored the winning touchdown in overtime for McCracken County, a 37-31 winner over the Cardinals. It was Mayfield's first home loss since 2008. ... Sayveon McEwen led a mighty Paducah Tilghman ground game with 143 yards and a first quarter score as the Tornado blew past Graves County 49-29 at Mayfield. Jessie Dunigan threw for 167 yards and two Tilghman touchdowns. ... In a battle of Tiger teams at Ty Holland Stadium, Jalen Johnson threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Hopkinsville overcome a six-point deficit and defeat Murray 21-13.
2010 — It was a rough home coaching debut for Murray State's Chris Hatcher, as Southeast Missouri State won this Ohio Valley Conference battle, 30-17. Arthur Brackett scored the lone Racer touchdown on a 13-yard catch in the first quarter. ... After shooting a 65, Paducah's Russ Cochran is only two strokes out of the lead at the Songdo Championships in Incheon, South Korea, the first Champions Tour event in Asia.
2005 — Mike Shelbourne had a stellar second round with a 66 for a total of 140 to win the Tri-State Seniors Golf Tournament at Paxton Park.
2000 — Lisa Smith made the hat trick with three goals and Lauren Venable almost got there with two as Paducah Tilghman girls soccer dominated Madisonville-North Hopkins, 8-1.
1995 — With a 24th ranking in the AP Division I-AA poll, Murray State football coach Houston Nutt wants a packed Stewart Stadium when the Racers host Southeast Missouri. Nutt credited talents such as Mike Cherry and Derrick Cullors for the team's 2-0 start. ... Natalie Krupansky scored the first and final goal for Paducah Tilghman girls soccer in a 3-0 win at Caldwell County. ... Chris Johnson made a hat trick for Christian Fellowship with three goals in a 5-0 boys soccer triumph over Lone Oak. ... Courtney Christopher made two assists as the Murray girls beat Lone Oak 3-1. ... St. Mary defeated Lone Oak and Reidland in a boys golf tri-meet at the Golf Club with Andy Whiting sharing medalist with the Flash's Brett Jones.
1990 — Kristan Sacharnoski broke out of a recent scoring slump by scoring both goals in Paducah Tilghman soccer's 2-0 win over St. Mary. ... Mike Wade was medalist for Graves County in a tri-meet boys golf win over Lone Oak and Ballard Memorial at South Highland Country Club. ... In a renewal of their annual softball game, the Paducah Police Department rallied from an 8-2 deficit to beat the Fire Department, 14-9, with fireman John Hudson hitting the only homer at Stuart Nelson Park.
1970 — After a defensive penalty by Owensboro gave Paducah Tilghman one final play, Paul Coltharp ran 1 yard for the winning score in a 12-7 Tornado triumph. ... Mayfield quarterback David Fowler scored touchdowns with a run, a pass, a kickoff return and an interception return in a 48-19 conquest of Sikeston, Mo. ... Former South Marshall and Vanderbilt basketball star Bob Warren was traded by the ABA's Utah Stars to the Memphis Pros in a four-player deal.
