On this date in local sports ...
2019 — Jimmy Long, who coached Heath baseball to five First Region titles and the 2004 state All “A” championship, was named head baseball coach at Ballard Memorial.
2015 — Daniel Gardner assisted on both goals in Marshall County’s 2-1 win over McCracken County in boys soccer. Jeremy Latham scored the lone Mustang goal on a penalty kick. ... Rodrigo Garcia was on fire for Graves County with three goals and two assists in a 5-1 win at Calloway County in a battle of unbeatens. ... Caldwell County won two soccer games at St. Mary with Bryce Nichols netting the only goal in a 1-0 boys win, while Taylor McDaniels scored twice in the 4-3 girls win. ... Millie Wade scored nine kills for Community Christian in a 25-18, 25-17, 21-25 and 26-24 volleyball win over Paducah Tilghman.
2010 — Kenny Perry withdrew from the Deutsche Bank Championships and ended his run in the FedEx Cup, citing exhaustion and needing to relax at home in Kentucky.
2005 — It was 1-nil night for girls soccer in McCracken County. Taylor Wrinkle had the only goal late in the second half for Heath against Paducah Tilghman, while Hillary Henson scored in the fist half for Reidland against St. Mary. ... On the boys’ side, Matt Kruetzer got the game-winner for Heath against Paducah Tilghman. Jacob Adams and Tim Burnett each had two goal as Lone Oak dominated Hickman County 9-0. ... In a four-team meet at Calvert City Country Club, St. Mary’s Case Cochran was the medalist by one stroke over teammate William Hunt, Marshall County’s Patrick Newcomb and Heath’s Neil Millay.
2000 — Quemar Daniels ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Paducah Tilghman came from behind for a 37-33 win over Graves County. ... Eric Garner carried the ball 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown as Lone Oak blanked Heath 17-0 for the McCracken County championship.
1995 — Ishmael Farris was called upon by Graves County and he delivered with three interceptions and the only touchdown on a 60-yard run for a 7-0 victory over Paducah Tilghman. ... Lone Oak quarterback Kyle Sanderson threw one touchdown and ran in another as the Flash stopped Crittenden County 20-14. ... Micah Cope carried the ball 14 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns as Reidland blanked Ballard Memorial 21-0.
1990 — Erick Barber headed the ball into the net for the winning goal for St. Mary 2-1 at Fort Campbell.
1980 — Mark Allen followed a first round of 68 with a second round of 71 and it was enough to win the Ballard County Invitational golf tournament by four strokes over Harry Rush. ... Tom Austin held off a late charge from Tom Whittemore to win the championship of the Country Club of Paducah by three strokes.
1975 — Paul Rowton of Paducah teamed with Indiana State tennis coach Dwain Klueh to win the doubles title at the Western Open Seniors tennis championship in Danville, Ill. Klueh then defeated Rowton 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4 for the singles crown. ... George Sullivan carded a 146 to win the Country Club of Paducah championship by four strokes over Vic Speck.
1970 — Wanda Mullinax was medalist as well as the team winner with Sue Spees at the Calvert City Member-Guest Tournament at Calvert City Country Club.
