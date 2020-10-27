Caldwell County will face Crittenden County in today’s opening semifinal of the Second Region tournament after the Rockets eliminated Christian County 25-20, 25-15 and 25-21 in Marion. In the late semifinal, it will be Webster County going against Madisonville-North Hopkins. The Trojans took care of Livingston Central 25-16, 25-17 and 25-18. The Maroons dropped the first set in Hopkinsville to University Heights Academy, but roared back for the 21-25, 25-14, 28-26 and 25-16 triumph.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In